Rip and Beth's ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff gets a release date — and it fits perfectly into Sheridan’s big TV plan

Did you know Taylor Sheridan has a special trend he follows when it comes to releasing his shows?

Ever since the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff was confirmed, fans have been waiting for its release with bated breath. Fortunately, the wait will end sooner than anticipated. In the Q1 2025 earnings call transcript from Paramount Global, the release date for the upcoming spinoff is slated for November 2025, as reported by ScreenRant. This means that it’s only a few more months of waiting for the fans before they can see where Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are headed. But this release window surprisingly stuck to a trend that Taylor Sheridan’s shows usually follow.

'Yellowstone' creator, who is also the brains behind the Billy Bob Thornton-starring series 'Landman,' follows a pattern when it comes to releases. He produces new seasons for his shows at a rate of about one season per year, following the basic standard of network TV. Whether it was a conscious decision or not, the Yellowstone spinoff will be following the same trend with its release later this year. The second season of 'Landman' is also slated to be released around the same time as the spinoff. Sheridan’s another brainchild is Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown,' which is also gearing up for season 4 release later this year.

'Tulsa King' season 3 will also release in September 2025, within a year of the release of its second season. 'Yellowstone' concluded last year after 5 successful seasons. Kevin Costner’s sudden exit likely played a huge part in the show’s conclusion as he played the beloved patriarch of the Dutton family. The show concluded with Rip’s brother selling the iconic Dutton ranch after the death of John (Costner). Elsewhere, Beth bought a new property for her and Rip to work on. Although the property was not revealed, she described the ranch as “Forty miles west of Dillon, over two hours from an airport, not a f***ing ski resort in sight.”

The spinoff will center around Hauser and Reilly’s characters as they build a new life, far away from the Dutton family legacy. More details on the spinoff are kept under wraps, including its title. ‘Dutton Ranch’ was rumored to be the working title of the project, but Hauser dismissed it. “Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch. That's not the name of it,” the actor told Fox News Digital. The name of the spinoff is the least of Hauser’s concerns, who’s merely excited to reprise his iconic role.

“We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years. Kelly and I are going and working our a****s off trying to create something special,” he told the outlet. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser admitted that he’s excited to see what the makers come up with for the spinoff. When asked if he misses her other castmates, Hauser admitted that it was “hard” working without them. “Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn’t be there [is hard],” he added. But he and Reilly are focused on Rip and Beth’s love story.