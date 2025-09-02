Contestants bring zombies to ‘Shark Tank’ to prove a point — land whopping $200K deal despite crazy pitch

After a dramatic zombie demo, the Rapid Rope founders convinced Barbara Corcoran to invest $200K for 30% equity

Over the years, numerous 'Shark Tank' contestants have used several theatrics to make their pitches more entertaining and win over the judges. In an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 11, Geanie Rodgers and Chris Rodgers pitched their easy rope-dispensing canister to impress the esteemed Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Rohan Oza. In the episode, the co-founders of Rapid Rope were seeking $200,000 in exchange for 20% of their company. At one point during their pitch, Geanie and Chris were joined by a zombie, leaving the judges speechless. Eventually, their strategy bore fruit as they bagged a great deal.

During their pitch, Chris said, "Sharks, as parents of five beautiful children and an avid outdoorsman." Soon after, Geanie chimed in, "As outdoors women, we can tell you, you have to be ready for the unexpected, no matter where you are. That's right, you can never be too prepared." The next moment, a zombie joined Geanie and Chris on the set of the ABC business program and tried to attack them. Then, Chris and Geanie pulled out a heavy-duty rope and tied the zombie with it.

Following that, Geanie quipped, "And that's how you survive a zombie attack." Meanwhile, Chris went on to say, "No, but seriously, Rapid Rope is a uniquely designed rope dispensing system with unlimited applications like camping, gardening, hunting, around the house, fishing, and of course, zombie attacks. Plus, it has a cut-ready insert. on top to cut the rope, not your fingers. It's that simple. Each canister houses 120 feet of extreme utility rope that's rated at 1100 pounds, and if you run out of rope, no problem, you have a cartridge inside you replace it just like that."

When asked about the sales of the company, Chris stated that their company had $172,000 in lifetime sales. In addition to this, Chris also mentioned that their business was debt-free and they had chipped in $115,000 of their own money into the venture. Soon after, the Sharks came down to business, with Greiner being the first one to drop out, as she had no clue how to make a rope popular. Then, Cuban and O'Leary also followed in Greiner's footsteps, and they backed out. Following that, Oza also went out.

On the other hand, Corcoran saw some potential in Rapid Rope and told the Rodgers, "You know, I've been sitting here thinking to myself, what do I know about rope. Not a damn thing, but I've fallen in love with you, which is not a good reason to make a business decision at all, except ironically, my best decisions on this show have been from my heart, and those ironically are the ones I've made the most money from. You're standing here, you remind me of Grace and Lace. What is amazing about Grace and Lace, and why they deserve the enormous success they have $46 million in sales, remarkable story." At last, Corcoran made an offer of $200,000 for 30% equity. Then, Chris and Geanie tried to negotiate and asked Corcoran if she was willing to lower her equity to 25%, but she declined. In the end, the pair accepted Corcoran's deal.