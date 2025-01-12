'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran reveals her two favorite sharks: "They're always..."

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran has been part of the show since its inception in 2009, the seasoned investor remains active on social media and is often seen sharing anecdotes, makeup tips, get ready with me tutorials and also engaging in fun Q&A sessions with her fans. As per Cheat Sheet, during one such interactive 'Ask Me Anything' the founder of The Corcoran Group was asked to name her favorite fellow shark. She replied, "I love all my fellow Sharks, but my favorite sharks are Mark and Daymond. They're always having fun on set!" with that she also posted a short clip of the duo dancing on the sets.

(L) Barbara Corcoran at Z100 Studio on November 8, 2017, in NYC; (R) Corcoran, Daymond John and Mark Cuban on Shark Tank. (Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Slaven Vlasic; (R) Instagram| @barbaracorcoran)

In May 2018 the real estate mogul shared what it was like working behind the scenes of the famed reality show. In an exclusive with The Cut, Corcoran revealed that the crew and cast film for almost 14 hours, "We go for two weeks in June and two weeks in September, and we get it all in the can. It’s a long day. It’s very hard work," she said. She further explained her routine and said that the men get picked up for the set at 6.30 a.m. while she gets picked up at 5.30 a.m. "Before hair and makeup starts, I always have my boom box and I play Nicki Minaj. For whatever reason, she gets my blood going, so I play her loud in my trailer and get ready with Tommy, my stylist. And then we’re on set at 9," she added.

The millionaire investor hilariously explained that the 'Shark Tank' judges are not allowed 'bathroom breaks' because of the continuous filming, "Typically, we hear ten to 12 pitches a day. They’re anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and 15 minutes. It’s amazing the editing job they do. We get 45 minutes for lunch, then we get a half hour to touch up makeup and hair, but other than that, they don’t let us leave our seats. They ask us not to go to the bathroom if we can hold it. I’m good at that," she joked. While discussing the choice of investments that attract her the sharp businesswoman admitted that she thinks "long and hard" before putting her money on the line.

"You’re spending your own real money, and I value money because I know how hard I’ve worked for every buck I’ve ever made. When you say to an entrepreneur, “I’ll give you $200,000,” it’s not just a line," she said. In August 2017 she shared a sneak peek of her fun banter on the sets with Cuban, "Giving the birthday boy @mcuban a little touch up on his makeup!" she captioned the funny birthday post. In the picture, Corcoran can be seen trying to powder Cuban's face with a makeup sponge. When asked how she manages the stress of balancing both her professional and personal life, Corcoran said, "Most of my friends have expensive shrinks. I don’t spend a dime on that. I work out and it gets rid of all my problems."