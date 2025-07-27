These 5 ‘Shark Tank’ products made their founders rich — one sold to Pepsi for nearly $2 billion

From kitchen to your toilet, these 5 products have become must haves in every household

For decades, 'Shark Tank' has been a platform for many budding entrepreneurs to find their path to success. With seasoned investors like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary, many businesses have reached new heights. Some products experienced explosive growth after appearing on the 'Tank.' Here's a look at five that made their founders rich beyond imagination.

1. Scrub Daddy

Founder of Scrub Daddy, Aaron Krause, pitched his idea to the Sharks in Season 4, 2012, and asked for $100,000 for 10% equity. However, he landed a deal with Lori Greiner, which included double the amount and equity, a $200,000 deal for 20% equity. Since then, the smiley-face sponge has become a household staple, earning staggering profits. As of now, the company has generated $926 million in sales, according to Yahoo Finance.

2. Squatty Potty

Bobby and Judy Edwards appeared on Season 6, asking for $350,000 for 10% equity in their company, Squatty Potty. The toilet stool was designed using ergonomic principles to help ease bowel movements. It's yet another one of the smart investments by Greiner, who sealed the deal with the founders, as the product has become a must-have in many homes. According to Shark Tank Recap, they grew tremendously and were later acquired by Aterian for $30M in 2021.

3. Bombas

Bombas made its debut on 'Shark Tank' in season 6, in 2014. Founders Randy Goldberg and David Heath pitched their ultra-comfy socks and landed a $200,000 deal with Daymond John for 17.5% equity. Post their appearance on 'Shark Tank,' the company has seen a tremendous increase in sales with a current net worth of $3.42 billion, according to the Shark Tank blog.

4. Cousins Maine Lobster

Founders Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac landed a whopping $55,000 deal for 15% equity from Shark Barbara Corcoran in Season 4 of the show. What started as a single food truck in L.A. became a nationwide franchise with 60+ truck locations and brick‑and‑mortar restaurants by early 2024, with $585 million in sales, as reported by Yahoo Finance. The brand has also earned a huge fan base, with 330K followers solely on their Instagram.

5. Poppi

Poppi, founded by Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, was pitched on Season 10 and landed a deal with investor Rohan Oza. Since then, the brand, tapping into gut health with prebiotic soda, has grown exponentially. According to Market Watch, in 2025, PepsiCo acquired Poppi for $1.7 to $2 billion, based on roughly $500 million in annual revenue, which makes it one of the highest exits for a Shark-backed product.