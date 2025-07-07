Rapper dad steps aside so his 11-year-old can shine on 'AGT' — and even the judges can’t stay still

"What a way to open a live show!" said an impressed Howie Mandel to the father-son duo on 'AGT'

Packed with entertainment, emotion, and incredible talent, 'America’s Got Talent' has been winning hearts since its debut in 2006. Throughout 20 seasons, the show has welcomed countless contestants, but it was a father-son duo in Season 19 that truly stole the spotlight. The judges were so impressed with their performance that they couldn’t hold back their admiration for the duo. Adding to the excitement, Sofía Vergara was seen dancing along, creating one of the most memorable 'AGT' moments.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell in a still from 'AGT' Season 18 (Cover Image Source : Instagram | AGT)

The father-son duo in discussion is Flewnt and his 11-year-old son, Inkabee, who brought down the house with a powerful performance in 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. Flewnt addressed his son in the opening lines, rapping, 'Inkabee, they're saying an 11-year-old shouldn't be doing what you’re doing... show them, my boy.' The heartfelt encouragement set the tone for what became a show-stopping moment, per The Wrap. The duo then performed their original song, 'We Dat Good.'

As Inkabee took command of the stage, host Terry Crews cheered him on, and judge Simon Cowell leaned back in astonishment. Vergara was so moved by the performance that she danced with her hands in the air, fully caught up in the moment. At one point, Flewnt proudly referred to his son as a "weapon of mass destruction," a bold declaration of Inkabee’s growing talent. As they delivered their final line, "We got good," the performance earned them a standing ovation from none other than Cowell.

Notably, Flewnt, an Australian native, is known for blending activism into his music and played a key role in guiding Inkabee’s early career. Their debut collaboration, 'Beat the Odds,' dropped in December 2022 and marked Inkabee's entry into the rap scene. The young rapper has already made waves, earning two nominations at the West Australian Music Awards.

Flewnt & Inkabee then advanced to the Quarterfinals on 'America’s Got Talent,' where they performed their original song 'Back Again AGT' and earned standing ovations from Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Mandel raved, "Flewnt and Inkabee, what a way to open a live show! That was amazing. It was so energetic, and I don't know if you could see me and Heidi, but you had us moving like a female Australian breakdancer." Klum echoed the praise, highlighting the duo's style and chemistry. She especially complimented Inkabee’s standout stage presence and cool confidence, per NIT.

Vergara also praised their bond, saying, "I love you guys, and what I love most is the relationship between the two of you and how the dad gives the complete spotlight to the kid who deserves it." But the most surprising moment came from Cowell, who offered advice that turned a few heads, saying, "I think it was very smart doing this together, but I do think there will come a point where you need to separate. If I were your friend, I'd say, "It might be time to go your own way."

Rather than being offended, Flewnt responded with grace, saying, "Of course, Inkabee's got his own journey and his own life. I'm here on this world stage for the memories and to help him become the greatest artist he can be. You're right." Inkabee added with a smile, "Well, yeah, that’s the truth… eventually." And though the night ended with their elimination, Flewnt left with encouraging words from Cowell off-camera, which signifies that their impact on the show reached far beyond one performance.