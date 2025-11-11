Marty O'Reilly's 'The Voice' journey wraps, but fans won't have to wait long to hear him again

"The way you sing, the way you howl and growl, that ain't nothing but the dog in you," Snoop Dogg had told 'The Voice' contestant

Marty O'Reilly's 'The Voice' Season 28 journey may have ended, but this is just the beginning for his promising musical career. O'Reilly, who mesmerised not only fans but also coaches with his power-packed singing, was touted as one of the most promising singers of Season 28 until he was eliminated from the competition in the Knockouts. However, the 36-year-old singer is all set to enamor fans once again with his strong vocals, and you can catch him live in action soon.

(L-R) Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé as judges on 'The Voice' season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

O'Reilly is all set to host live concerts, and fans can check his official website for the latest updates. The current stops include The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz on Saturday, November 15, and Waterwheel Pizza Parlor & Saloon in Sonora on Saturday, November 22, as per NBC. Other performances include The Green Room Social Club in Placerville on Sunday, November 23; the Sebastian Theatre in Sonoma on Wednesday, December 31; and Portland’s Folk Festival on Friday, January 30. More shows are expected as venues continue scheduling fall and winter events, so you may want to grab tickets early.

Talking about O'Reilly's Knockouts performance, the Team Bublé alum performed 'The Letter' by Joe Cocker, while Rob Cole sang 'Wondering Why' by The Red Clay Strays. Mega mentor Zac Brown advised O'Reilly, "I felt you finding your pocket at the beginning, so one of the things that I do to do that is do some breathing before I go on to actually lower my heart rate." To Cole, he suggested, "You don't have to bang and play along the whole time at the end… because when you grab the mic and you go and take off… it would have been powerful," as per Gold Derby.

Following the performance, Snoop Dogg praised both artists, telling O'Reilly, "The way you sing, the way you howl and growl, that ain't nothing but the dog in you." He then added to Cole, "The way you started on that piano and then you stood up and went to a whole 'nother level, that's superstar." Niall Horan chimed in, "Rob, I think you should be playing the piano more; you told the story so well. Marty, you don't necessarily like looking at us, but it's captivating to watch."

Reba McEntire complimented them too, saying, "Great job, both of you ... fantastic." Michael Bublé closed with, "Each one of you executed perfectly ... both of you are too good not to go on." In the end, Cole was chosen as the winner. Notably, O'Reilly has several performance dates booked for the remainder of the year.