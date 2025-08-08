They sang their pitch on ‘Shark Tank’ — and even without a deal, these best friends got 15K orders overnight

Mango Mango’s founders impressed the Sharks with mango shrimp and sorbet, but walked away without a deal after revealing they wouldn’t use a co-packer

Back in ‘Shark Tank’ Season 5, Lakesha Brown-Renfro, Nzinga Teule-Hekima, and Tanecia Willis, three close friends, blew the judges' minds away. The three women entrepreneurs behind Simply Panache, who also work as party planners, appeared on the show with Mango Mango. They revealed that their secret recipe had been a staple at many of the events they previously planned and hosted.

Screenshot from 'Mango Mango' Mango Preserves (Image Source: Facebook | 'Mango Mango' Mango Preserves )

Seeking $75,000 for 20% of their business, Brown-Renfro, Teule-Hekima, and Willis hit the Sharks with a sweet melody, their original song for the brand, “spread it, mix it, shake it, stir it.” Trying to impress the panel with another temptation, they offered Mango Mango goodies as giveaways, which also included shrimp and a mango sorbet, according to Shark Tank Blog. Talking about sales, the entrepreneurs claimed that the company had managed to sell $138,000 year to date. The reason they were seeking new investment was to generate funds for a new and large production facility. The contestants also didn't wish to work with a co-packer as they planned to have full control over their product.

Screenshot from 'Mango Mango' Mango Preserves (Image Source: Facebook | 'Mango Mango' Mango Preserves )

In a shocking statement, Kevin O’Leary, who was moved by the product, divulged that he once owned a jelly company and that the company's margins were too high. To the entrepreneur’s dismay, he opted out of investing in Mango Mango. The ladies then stated they were working hard and were selling at different farmers ’ markets every week. Robert Herjavec asked for a few more goodies, showing an absolute interest in the product line.

Screenshot from 'Mango Mango' Mango Preserves (Image Source: Facebook | 'Mango Mango' Mango Preserves )

On the other hand, the ladies mentioned that they could get an investment from anywhere, but they hoped to do business with the Sharks. Next was Mark Cuban, telling the three women that it was uncharted waters for him and tough to do business in that niche, opting out as well. Coming to Lori Greiner, she was not interested in the fruit itself; however, she loved all the products she had tried from Mango Mango. She also encouraged the ladies to fund themselves from their income. Greiner informed Brown-Renfro and others that they don't need Sharks to move ahead in the same business, as she backed out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mango Mangeaux (@mangomangeaux)

Daymond John was the last Shark to weigh in on Mango Mango. Sharing the audience's surprise at Kevin O’Leary’s past involvement in the jelly business, he ultimately decided not to invest either. Although Herjavec enjoyed all the products, he humorously admitted he’d be a poor business partner, claiming he’d eat all the profits, and also bowed out. Despite leaving the Tank without a deal, Mango Mango experienced a massive surge in sales after their 2013 appearance. According to Food Republic, the company received over 15,000 orders within just 48 hours of the episode airing.