‘Shark Tank’ contestant uses AI to personalize skincare for Sharks — gets roasted by Kevin O’Leary instead

Entrepreneur brings a skincare brand on 'Shark Tank' but with a personalized twist

Ming Zhao came on ‘Shark Tank’ with a one-of-a-kind product: an AI-powered skincare brand called Proven. On the show, she explained how beauty and skincare brands have developed products tailored to the four main skin type categories: dry, oily, sensitive, and normal. However, in reality, human skin is way more complex and requires personalized treatment. Something the contestant claimed her company provides. “Using artificial intelligence and cutting-edge science, we create a personalized and effective skin care regimen engineered for your skin and your lifestyle,” she added. Users can visit the website and answer a few questions about their skin, which covers a wide range of topics, including skin concerns, stress levels, locality, and even pollution levels.

Speaking to Business Insider, Zhao revealed how she got to be on the beloved business show. She claimed that her being on ‘Shark Tank’ was the result of a “serendipitous long arc.” One of the show’s producers was intrigued by her products and pitched the idea. "But at that time, we were busy working with our dermatologists and formulators to create the products, so we didn't feel it was the right time for us to engage,” she revealed. A year later, the company had successfully conducted its beta tests and believed it was the right time to launch Proven on ‘Shark Tank.’ Zhao recalled that being backstage on the sets of the show with other entrepreneurs was “energizing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROVEN: Intelligent Beauty (@provenskincare)

“The atmosphere is very energizing to be among so many hopeful, excited people who are going out on a limb to make their dreams come true," she added. The Proven founder knew that skincare brands are often not featured on the show, so she wanted to make her brand stand out. She took the extra effort to create personalized products for each ‘Shark.’ For Lori Greiner, who has to put on makeup for the show’s tapings, they added extra emollients to soothe her skin barrier. For Mark Cuban, they considered his Dallas lifestyle while curating products. Unfortunately, she failed to secure a deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROVEN: Intelligent Beauty (@provenskincare)

Cuban felt that the company’s growth wasn’t organic and opted out of the deal. ‘Shark’ Daymond John didn’t invest because it wasn’t his wheelhouse. Guest ‘Shark’ Anne Wojcicki felt a lack of proven data to invest in the business. Greiner believed in her idea but explained that it was way too early to seek financial investment. “You are really just out of the gates. You've already taken in six million, and it's going to be a long time before I would see back my money,” she added before opting out of the deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROVEN: Intelligent Beauty (@provenskincare)

Kevin O’Leary was appalled by the steep valuation and had made up his mind from the get-go. “I think you very much for coming here today because you are living proof that my anger management training is working,” he added, prompting his fellow investors to laugh. “What I wanted to do was shred you to pieces. This valuation is absolutely ridiculous, but here we are,” he added. Although nobody invested, Zhao believed that the show helped her grow her business in other ways.