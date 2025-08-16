Mark Cuban shuts down ‘Shark Tank’ contestants mid-pitch — tells them to get out over a baffling reason

'You guys have to go," said an agitated Mark Cuban to 'Shark Tank' founders

Mark Cuban has to be the last judge on 'Shark Tank' anyone wants to mess with. Yet there are instances when founders find themselves at the receiving end of Cuban's sharp words. In one such instance, the billionaire was so pissed off with the 'Shark Tank' founder that he openly snapped at them. Not only that, but a miffed Cuban was seen asking the entrepreneurs to get out of the Tank, and the reason is quite astonishing.

Mark Cuban speaks onstage during 'Battling Big Pharma: A Conversation with Mark Cuban' at WIRED's The Big Interview in San Francisco, California (Image Source: Getty Images for WIRED | Jon Kopaloff)

On 'Shark Tank' Season 13 Episode 14, Kate Kung-McIntyre, Eddie Sandoval, and Kyle Offut pitched Pinole Blue, offering the Sharks samples of their blue corn drink mixes, cookies, protein bites, and hand-crafted stone-ground tortillas, per Shark Tank Blog. Inspired by Sandoval's family traditions in northern Mexico and the Aztecs' use of blue corn, he started making drink mixes in his college dorm in 2017 and quickly expanded into a full product line.

Kung-McIntyre, a professor, advised him on a venture competition, while Offut handles social media marketing, helping the brand gain TikTok popularity. Pinole Blue is sold in four Kansas Whole Foods and several local stores, with the founders seeking a Shark's help for wider retail distribution. On 'Shark Tank,' Pinole Blue, the trio, sought $300,000 for 10% equity in their blue corn–based food brand. Sandoval shared the story of how his family brought the blue corn tradition from northern Mexico to the US, grinding it with volcanic rocks to make drink mixes and other edibles.

They claimed $720,000 in lifetime sales, projected $730,000 for 2021, and $260,000 in gross profits with a $5,000 net profit. While the Sharks enjoyed tasting the products, they all passed, with Cuban feeling the brand was too niche, and Barbara Corcoran, Emma Grede, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary all cited it being too early or difficult to scale. After the rejection, Kung-McIntyre tried to once again convince them by including a touching personal note about her late husband encouraging her to help the kids, but the Sharks were still not convinced. In response, Kate said, "Thank you very much, you know, really truly, for this opportunity and then all the advice that you have. I just wish… you know…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinole Blue (@pinoleblue)

It was then that Cuban chimed in and interrupted Kung-McIntyre, asking the trio to leave the Tank as he said, "We wish we could stay and talk forever. We can't, you guys have to go." Since their 'Shark Tank' appearance, Pinole Blue has thrived despite not securing a deal, quickly posting a video of massive orders online. Their products, including tortillas, drink mixes, and cookies, are primarily sold through their website, but they're now in over 300 retail locations across 18 states, including select Whole Foods in Kansas and Missouri, and featured on menus at Wichita restaurants, as per the Shark Tank update. Sandoval, Offut, and Kung-McIntyre continue expanding their reach, and with a loyal customer base, the company shows strong potential for continued growth.