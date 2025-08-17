Dog wedding business failed to impress 'Shark Tank' panel — until Barbara Corcoran threw them a bone

FairyTail Pet Care founders Kelly Nova and Ilana Karcinski claimed that they 'started the wedding pet care industry'

Getting a deal on 'Shark Tank' is a dream come true for numerous budding entrepreneurs. During an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 15, Kelly Nova and Ilana Karcinski presented their wedding pet care company, FairyTail Pet Care, in front of the Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec. In the episode, Nova and Karcinski were seeking $75,000 in exchange for 10% of their company. As soon as the founders of FairyTail Pet Care wrapped up their pitch, the Sharks got down to business. However, most of the investors didn't show interest in the pet company. But miracles do happen, and they walked away with a deal.

During their pitch, Nova said, "Picture this, you're engaged, planning your dream wedding, and you're so excited, you've picked out the venue, you've set your guest list, and suddenly, you realize one of the most important guests doesn't have a plus one. This guest of honor can't just have anyone accompany them, though they need someone who can transport them to and from the venue and maybe escort them down the aisle. Well, that's where we come in, Fairy Tale Care."

Soon after, Karcinski chimed in, "We're your dog's plus one. Sharks, we're the crazy dog ladies who started the wedding pet care industry. Back in 2015, we noticed engaged couples were facing a major problem. Your pet is your family too, so of course, you want them to be a part of your special day, but the logistics can quickly become overwhelming. That's why we take care of absolutely everything, so you don't have to. From round-trip transportation to providing attire rentals to coordinating every last detail. We make sure that your wedding day can be your dog's best day ever, too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FairyTail Pet Care: Your Dog’s Plus-One (@fairytail_petcare)

Then, the duo revealed that they charge $600 per dog, and their company has generated $123,000 in revenue. Herjavec was the first to back out. Following that, Greiner also dropped out, saying, "I always think it's so great when people are clever and creative. It's not a big enough thing for me. I like to get involved in things that I really think I can grow huge, so I wish you good luck, but unfortunately, on this one I'm out." Shortly afterward, Cuban also cut them off and informed them he wouldn't be investing.

On the other hand, Corcoran saw the potential in FairyTail Pet Care and told the entrepreneurs, "I think there's a huge market for dog lovers who want to work part-time and make a part-time living and a supplementary income. So I'll make you an offer of $75,000 for 25% equity." Immediately, O'Leary entered the conversation and made an offer of $75,000 for 33.3% equity. After getting two interesting offers, Nova asked Corcoran if she was willing to lower her equity to 15%, but she declined. Shortly afterward, Nova counteroffered for $75,000 for 20% equity, which Corcoran turned down again, but she was ready to seal the deal at 22% equity. In the end, Nova and Karcinski accepted Corcoran's offer.