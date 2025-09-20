‘Shark Tank’ judges cringe as contestant pitches quirky product promising men more money and women

Aaron Marino’s 'Alpha M' pitch had the judges laughing, but he failed to secure a single deal

Having a crystal clear vision isn't enough to get a deal on 'Shark Tank' as ultimately it's the numbers that do most of the talking. While appearing on an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 4, budding entrepreneur Aaron Marino passionately talked about men's fashion and grooming trends in front of the esteemed Sharks, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John. In the episode, Marino was asking for $50,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in his company, Alpha M—an image consulting and style system marketed through physical DVDs. However, Marino's unique invention failed to win over the hearts of the investors.

While pitching his business, Marino said, "As men, we are motivated by two things: money and sex. And my company helps them get more of both. There were zero resources out there for everyday average guys that get solid basic advice on how to look great. Now, sure, there are a handful of men's fashion magazines, but this is not reality for 95% of us dudes out there. We don't care what the latest brand of overpriced designer jeans are. All we want to know is, hey, will chicks dig it?"

Marino continued, "Nobody ever teaches or encourages us to look good, and when we do, we are mocked and ridiculed, called names like metrosexual. To those people, I say sit back and watch. Watch as my clients pass you on the corporate ladder and get the number of the woman who just rejected you. I have developed a six-disc DVD series that helps a man analyze and build the perfect basic wardrobe."

Soon after, Marino was joined on the stage by a man named Joe, who was dressed up in a loose shirt and baggy pants. While commenting on Joe's fashion sense, Marino further elaborated, "Joe is average, but by using the Alpha M style system, Joe can build the perfect basic wardrobe with a simple-to-follow fashion formula. Joe's got a hot date. He follows the formula, and Joe transforms from average Joe to an alpha Joe." Then, Joe seemingly went behind the scenes and underwent a quick makeover with Corcoran saying, "I'll take this, Joe."

Following that, Herjavec asked, "Are they twins? Can we see the other guy again? Can we compare the two?" to which Marino replied, "Yeah, come on out." Shortly afterward, Herjavec quipped, "Tell me, if I buy the DVD. Walk me through how the DVD works." In his response, Marino said, "The foundation of the style system is the inventory list. There are 59 essential items. Each item has a specific number and letter code. Each outfit has a formula that correlates directly to the inventory list."

When asked about the sales, Marino stated that his company had done more than $60,000. In the episode, Marino also mentioned that the cost of one DVD was $297. Without wasting any time, the Sharks came down to business, with John being the first to drop out. O'Leary also followed in John's footsteps as he felt that the company wasn't worth investing in. Meanwhile, Herjavec and Corcoran also backed out. In the end, Cuban, too, didn't make an offer, which resulted in Marino walking away from the show empty-handed.