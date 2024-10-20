‘The Boys’ Season 5: Everything we know so far, as 'Stranger Things' star joins cast

'The Boys' Season 5 has already been greenlit by Prime Video and will begin shooting in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As we eagerly wait for 'The Boys' Season 5, a new Supe is set to make his debut. Mason Dye, known for playing Jason Carver in 'Stranger Things', has been cast as Bombsight. While details about the character are scarce, Bombsight was previously mentioned in Season 4 as the star of the 1950s film 'The Curse of Fu Manchu,' produced by Vought International.

'The Boys' Season 4 ended with a bang, featuring a shocking assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump, along with a trigger warning. However, fans will have to wait a while for new episodes, as Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) has confirmed that Season 5 won’t be released anytime soon, according to Radio Times. On that note, here's everything we know about 'The Boys' Season 5.

What will 'The Boys' Season 5 be about?

The Boys, once a group of vigilantes, are now humanity's last hope especially with Homelander's new found power in 'The Boys' Season 4 Finale (@primevideo)

'The Boys' Season 5 is shaping up to be intense, with showrunner Eric Kripke calling it their version of the apocalypse. Homelander will finally get his wish to reshape the US in his image, leading to a major showdown with the Boys, who will come together to stop him. Soldier Boy is also confirmed to return as a series regular, with a personal vendetta against Butcher after his betrayal in season 3. Plus, the father-son dynamic between Soldier Boy and Homelander will be explored. Expect major twists and big character deaths, as Kripke hinted that without another season to plan for, no one’s survival is guaranteed.

Homelander's son, Ryan, will have to choose sides—either fighting against his father with the Boys or staying with Vought. Other characters are also in uncertain territory, like Firecracker, who actress Valorie Curry hopes dies in a brutal way, and Starlight, who Erin Moriarty wants to see get revenge on The Deep. There's speculation about Queen Maeve and A-Train’s returns, while Vought remains focused on maintaining appearances. Compound V’s effects on Ashley, and the future of Victoria Neuman’s daughter Zoe, are key mysteries. Crossovers with 'Gen V' are expected to continue, tying both shows together.

Who are the cast members returning/joining 'The Boys' Season 5?

Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara in a still from 'The Boys' (@primevideo)

'The Boys' Season 5 brings back Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the ruthless ex-spy hell-bent on bringing down Vought, and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, who’s now deeply involved in the fight against the supes. Anthony Starr returns as Homelander, the psychotic leader of The Seven, while Erin Moriarty reprises her role as Starlight, who, despite losing her powers, continues to fight alongside The Boys. Jessie T Usher is back as A-Train, the speedster now working against Vought, and Laz Alonso returns as Mother's Milk, the moral compass of the group. Chace Crawford’s The Deep continues his slimy ways, and Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara return as Frenchie and Kimiko, The Boys' deadly duo. Colby Minifie returns as Ashley, now possibly with superpowers, while Cameron Crovetti portrays Ryan, Homelander’s conflicted son. Jensen Ackles will be a series regular as Soldier Boy, ready to wreak havoc again, and Daveed Diggs joins in a mysterious role.

Though unconfirmed, it's likely Nathan Mitchell will return as Black Noir II, the odd successor to the original silent assassin. Susan Heyward as Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker, both introduced in Season 4, are expected to return as Homelander's dangerous allies. Jeffrey Dean Morgan could return as Joe Kessler, a figure from Butcher's past. Dominique McElligott may come back as Queen Maeve, though her appearance could be in 'Gen V' instead. Characters from 'Gen V,' including Maddie Phillips as Cate and Asa Germann as Sam, might make crossovers after their appearance in 'The Boys' Season 4 Finale.

Is 'The Boys' Season 5 the final season?

Sister Sage is the smartest person on the planet in 'The Boys' universe (@primevideo)

Showrunner Eric Kripke has explained why 'The Boys' will end with its fifth season, stating that it was always part of his plan. He said, "There was no, like, 'You have to keep this show going.' It was more of like a very friendly and respectful, like, 'Are you sure season 5 is the last season? Are you sure you don’t want to do more?'". Kripke added that by the time they started writing season 3, the team already knew they were heading toward a five-season conclusion, as reported by TVLine.

Kripke also mentioned how Prime Video has been supportive of allowing them to end the show on their own terms. "Honestly, they’ve been great about letting us end it on our own terms. I’m really grateful," he said, according to TVLine. Despite the end of 'The Boys,' fans don’t need to worry as there’s still more to come from this universe. With 'Gen V' returning for a second season and a Mexico-set spin-off in the works, the world of 'The Boys' will continue. Kripke confirmed, "This story of 'The Boys' will not continue on. With any luck, 'Gen V' will continue on, there will be hopefully a couple of others in development that we’re talking about that can continue on, but 'The Boys' story ends in season 5," as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

When and where to stream 'The Boys' Season 5?

Homelander's selective restraint amid a history of eliminating powerful figures raises questions about his motivations in 'The Boys' (@primevideo)

There is no official release date for 'The Boys' Season 5 but many fans are speculating that we will not get the final season until 2026. The show will be available to stream on Prime Video.

'The Boys' Season 5 trailer

As of now, there is no official trailer for 'The Boys' Season 5 but we will keep you updated as soon as one drops! Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates on 'The Boys'.