Did Terry Dubrow get a nose job? 'RHOC' Season 18 star uses bizarre excuse of loud snoring to undergo surgery

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: In the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 titled 'Elephant in the Room', Terry Dubrow considered getting plastic surgery. He decided to undergo the knife because of his loud snoring. He managed to use the bizarre snoring excuse for rhinoplasty.

Terry expressed that he was going for a nose job to correct his deviated septum. The plastic surgeon came to his decision after getting multiple tests done. His wife Heather Dubrow is fed up with his snoring.

"A couple of months ago, Terry was snoring so badly it was driving me insane," Heather shared in a private confessional. In a flashback, Heather was seen showing her frustration to Terry regarding his snoring problem.

"Well, I can't sleep. My breathing's not so great. Maybe I should have Jay fix my septum and lift my tip?" Terry replied.

'RHOC' Season 18 star Terry Dubrow has had a complicated health history

Before his nose surgery, Terry Dubrow's health issues were a hotly debated topic among the cast members on 'RHOC' Season 18. In August 2023, Terry had a big health scare when he suffered a "transient ischemic attack" (TIA) which gave symptoms that were similar to a stroke.

At that point in time, Heather asked Terry to seek medical attention which made him pay a visit to the hospital. Then, the doctors found a hole in his heart. In medical terms, it is described as patent foramen ovale (PFO). Luckily, the doctors were able to treat the issue within time.

'RHOC' Season 18 star Terry Dubrow shares his wife Heather Dubrow 'saved his life'

While making an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Terry gushed over his wife Heather Dubrow and referred to her as "best friend" as she stood strong by his side during his health battles.

"I'm gonna try to say this without crying, but the only reason I'm standing here today and not six feet under is because of my best friend and beloved wife's insistence that I go to the emergency room and get checked out," Terry shared at that time.

"She saved my life. That's just the way it goes. So, what can I say? I love my wife and she saved my life," he further added.

Terry is absolutely fit as a fiddle now. Every now and then, he hits the gym and performs high-intensity workouts to keep his physical health on track. When he is not busy with plastic surgeries, he likes to spend time with his wife Heather and the pair's four kids, twins Max and Nick, Ace and Kat.

