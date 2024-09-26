Who stars in 'RHONY' Season 15? Fresh face joins the cast as housewives gear up for new drama

A new housewife and a friend enter the world of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 is all set to return for yet another explosive season, introducing fresh faces to the already drama-filled cast. In the last season, Bravo took the internet by storm, introducing six new housewives to revitalize the franchise.

Notably, Brynn Whitfield made headlines for her flirty escapades, while Ubah Hassan hinted at her secret boyfriend throughout the season. And who could forget Mr. Connecticut? Although bets were placed on their breakup, it seems the couple still has plenty of fire left.

Bravo also released an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season, showcasing housewives indulging in fun activities and engaging in head-turning conversations. Expect tears and salty exchanges between the stars, all in one dramatic package. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are returning for 'RHONY' Season 15. Moreover, a new housewife, Racquel Chevremont will join the bombshell cast, along with Rebecca Minkoff as a friend.

Sai De Silva

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva is a successful content creator whose interests lie in fashion and lifestyle. As her friends describe her, she's "as New York as it gets." She's also a devoted mother of two children, daughter London and son Rio with her husband, David Craig. Sai and David enjoy a strong bond, with David embracing the role of a low-key househusband while she focuses on running her digital empire.

In the upcoming season, Sai will face new challenges as she finally takes her mom’s ashes out of the shopping bag to their final resting place. She will also be exploring the world of therapy to achieve inner peace. Although the trailer featured a few moments with the reality TV celeb, one might expect her to enter her redemption era. However, it seems there is little to no change in her personality. It will be interesting to see what more Sai brings to the table this season as she seeks to regain a positive spotlight.

Sai De Silva returns for Real Housewives of New York City (@bravo)

Ubah Hassan

Hot, just like her hot sauce company, Ubah Hassan is returning for 'RHONY' Season 15. A Somalian model and successful entrepreneur, she hopes to make a splash in New York with her hot sauce brand, UBAH HOT. With a strong desire for independence shaped by her upbringing, Ubah may be eyeing to reconsider her independence as her relationships grow more serious. She and her secret boyfriend, Oliver Dachsel, made their red-carpet debut at the American Ballet Theatre in 2023.

The couple is still going strong. Thus, Ubah might be thinking about settling down and starting a family. However, despite the love blossoming, Ubah grapples with second thoughts about giving up her independence. It will be interesting to see what path Ubah chooses for herself. In addition to her romantic journey, the trailer hinted at heated arguments with a few cast members, where she delivers cutting remarks like, "You're a snake. Nobody sees you coming."

Ubah Hassan faces new challenges as her relationships grow more serious (@bravo)

Erin Lichy

Manhattan girl, Erin Lichy is a social butterfly. She often finds herself in the center of drama due to her outspoken nature. In 'RHONY' Season 15, Erin struggles with personal issues, needing her friends more than ever as she deals with a close one's cancer diagnosis. Notably, the TV celeb is seen indulging in heated exchanges with Abraham Lichy, her husband of 12 years.

Interestingly, Erin renewed her vows with her husband last year, but taking note of the trailer, it seems that might have been the kiss of death for their marriage. Moreover, Abe left a poor impression in the last season. So, the ongoing marriage mess was nothing unforeseeable.

Erin Lichy renewed her vows with her husband last year (@bravo)

Jenna Lyons

Focused on her successful career, Jenna Lyons is the Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen. She resides in SoHo with her son, Beckett Lyons Mazeau, and their dog, Popeye. While typically career-driven, this season Jenna will reveal a more vulnerable side of herself.

Notably, it is surprising to see Jenna return for another season, given that she often looks like she doesn't want to be on a show like this. The trailer also featured Jenna enjoying some wlw moments.

Jenna Lyons returns to 'RHONY' (@bravo)

Jessel Taank

Raised in an Indian household and growing up in London, Jessel Taank developed a sharp sense of humor. However, she often finds herself lost in translation among the New York socialites. Aside from that, Jessel is a fashion publicist and a mother of two boys. However, it appears Jessel is looking to expand her family with #babyNo3.

But it looks like her husband, Pavit is not fully on board with the idea. The couple share a hilarious moment in the trailer where Jessel pitches having another child, suggesting that they could raise the next Beyonce or Elon Musk. However, the celebrity husband shrugs off the idea completely, taking a playful dig at both stars.

Jessel Taank is looking to expand her family with #babyNo3 (@bravo)

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield is a marketing and communications consultant with experience in award-winning campaigns for CPG and tech brands. Her interests also lie in interior design and fashion. She's also partnered with brands like L'Oreal, Fenty, and Nordstrom. She's also a patron of arts and active in NYC nonprofits.

With her sharp wit and fearless attitude, she also brings up a discussion on Scientology with Rebecca Minkoff.

Brynn Whitfield will feature in 'RHONY' Season 15 (@bravo)

Racquel Chevremont

The newest addition to the show, Racquel Chevremont is an art curator with over two decades of experience. She's also a successful model with ad campaigns for brands like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics to Fila, L’Oréal, and Nivea. Her casting on the show was announced in June 2024, and she is expected to join as a full-time housewife.

In addition to her career, she is dedicated to strengthening the voices of queer individuals from the diaspora. She also co-founded The Josie Club to extend her support toward Black Queer Femme and Women. By the looks of the trailer, it seems Racquel mingled well with the group.

Racquel Chevremont joins the cast of RHONY (@bravo)

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff is a founder of a luxury fashion brand since 2005. She is also a best-selling author and influential entrepreneur. She is a mother of four, daughter Bowie, as well as sons Leonardo, 19 months, Nico, 5, and Luca, 12, with her husband Gavin Bellour.

In the trailer, Brynn takes a moment to question Rebecca about her being a member of the Church of Scientology. This led to Rebecca defending her stance. "If people ask us about the Scientology s---, what do you want us to say?" Brynn asks. "No comment," Minkoff replies. It would be interesting to see how Rebecca will handle questions about her family's complicated past relating to them being Scientologists.

Rebecca Minkoff joins the cast as a friend (@bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock.