What happened between Devin Strader and Jenn Tran? ‘The Bachelorette’ suitor spills the tea on split

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 stars Devin Strader and Jenn Tran got engaged at the end of the season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Devin Strader is spilling the beans on his split with Jenn Tran during the dramatic finale of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21. On Tuesday, September 10, he took to Instagram to post a 13-minute-long video to share his side of the story. The ABC star began by saying, “I know there are plenty of people upset with me right now. But I wanted to come on here and hopefully try to give a little more context into the situation due to the things being said about me. All I’m going to do here is share my side, take accountability and apologize for some of the things that I wasn’t able to say at [After the Final Rose].”

Devin also gave a disclaimer, saying that he was sharing his truth and his intention was not to criticize Jenn or spread negativity about her. “All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship. And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me," he added. In the video shared on Instagram, Devin also included screenshots of text messages shared between him and Jenn after the finale and before the final rose ceremony. He went on to say, "I think that will show a little perspective from my side as well as from a relationship standpoint." According to the texts, Jenn offered her support to Devin around three hours before the final rose event, telling him, she would "always be rooting for you." Fans are aware that Devin ended his romance with Jenn over a phone call. In the video, he explained that he tried to avoid this outcome, stating, “She basically forces it out of me. I did try to meet up with her. I did try to go to the happy couple and she did not let me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Strader (@devin.strader)

‘The Bachelorette’ star Devin Strader shares ‘many false statements were given’

Devin Strader shared several text messages exchanged with Jenn but revealed that there wasn't a complete record of all their messages. “There’s a lot of false statements being given out. I’m really here to set the record straight and hopefully I can do that by providing a little bit of clarity into the day to day lives that Jenn and I experienced while we were together,” he explained.

Devin expressed he found it 'offensive' to hear allegations that he wasn't present in their relationship. He believed that he and Jenn were on good terms before the final rose ceremony. “I didn’t wanna fight with her. That wasn’t my intention. I never intended to go up there and bicker. I felt that was what she needed in the moment and that was that," he said.

Devin Strader dumped 'The Bachelorette' over a 15-minute phone call (@abc/@johnfleenor)

‘The Bachelorette’ Devin Strader star claims he wasn’t Jenn Tran’s ‘first choice’

In the 13-minute Instagram video, Devin revealed that he wasn't Jenn Tran's first choice on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21. He told his Instagram followers that Jenn was more interested in runner-up Marcus Shoberg.

"I had to clearly watch myself place second to someone else. I wasn’t her first choice," he claimed. Devin stated that he's ok with Jenn having strong feelings for Marcus. “We’ve moved on from that. I don’t fault her for the feelings she had toward Marcus," he continued.

However, Devin mentioned that he was unaware of Jenn's feelings for Marcus while they were together, only learning about them during their breakup discussions. Devin described the emotional turmoil as "hard to go through," stating that watching Jenn and Marcus's story confirmed his decision to end their relationship.

Devin Strader alleges he wasn't Jenn Tran's first choice on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (Instagram/@devin.strader)

Why did Devin Strader stop couple counseling with Jenn Tran?

In the video, Devin Strader also replied to Jenn's claim that he avoided couple’s counseling by stating that he booked many appointments for them. He disclosed that the pair attended a few sessions together and also saw their own therapists on the show.

“The reason I stopped going to couples counseling is due to the fact that Jenn fired our original therapist without consulting me about it. I only had to find out through an email from our therapist saying that she’s sorry things couldn’t work out. I confronted Jenn about this, and she never even gave me an explanation. All she could say was that she didn’t like her and that she wasn’t experienced enough," he said.

Devin revealed that he felt invalidated by Jenn's actions. He was hurt that she didn't inform him about getting rid of their therapist, which made him feel like his thoughts were disregarded. The reality TV star ended the video by clarifying that he wasn't trying to portray himself as a victim. He expressed his desire to share his feelings and perspective, emphasizing the importance of his truth in the situation. “Jenn, I really, really am sorry for the way things played out. My intentions were to never hurt you, and I’m sorry for that hurt that I’ve caused," he concluded.