Who is Naomi Liberty? 'The Bachelorette' alum Devin Strader faces bullying allegations from former classmate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Bachelorette' alum Devin Strader sparked controversy and backlash after he ditched Jenn Tran during the ABC show finale. However, Devin's high school classmates have since shared a series of social media videos revealing his true behavior. Among them, classmate Naomi Liberty has recently come forward with sharp criticism of Devin.

Naomi, originally from Screwston, Texas, is a proud Latina and a self-proclaimed 'girl’s girl' with a love for parties. Recently, she took to TikTok to share her experience as a victim of Devin's bullying. Naomi claimed that Devin frequently mocked her appearance, even calling her 'ugly.' She also revealed that she was dealing with Child Protective Services due to her parent's physical and emotional abuse and that she self-harmed as a way to cope with the trauma. However, when Devin learned about Naomi's struggles, he responded by suggesting she should harm herself rather than offer support. She also accused Devin of throwing school materials, such as paper balls, at her and mocking her dyslexic friend. She claimed that he has never been respectful of women.

'The Bachelorette' alum Jenn Tran slams 'cyberbullying' against Devin Strader

Soon after 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale aired, Devin Strader faced significant criticism for his betrayal, and Jenn Tran spoke out in his support. Despite her heartbreak, Jenn urged her fans not to engage in cyberbullying against Devin. She shared on her social media, "Tonight was hard. I am so overwhelmed by the love you have all given me." The reality star added, "With every message of love, I want to say this loud and clear, I do NOT condone hate messages to anyone."

The ABC show alum continued, "There is no need to rub salt in anyone's wound and, if you're truly supporting me, you will understand that I lead with love and empathy. I do not believe in spreading negative energy." Jenn elaborated, "People can be held accountable for their own actions in their own lives without cyberbullying. The universe will work it all out."

'Bachelor Nation' star Devin Strader's betrayal compared with Kat Izzo's ex John Henry

'Bachelor Nation' is no stranger to heartbreak, and Devin Strader's betrayal has been compared to the situation involving 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Kat Izzo's ex, John Henry. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Kat claimed that Jenn Tran and Devin's situation reminded her of what happened between her and John. Devin and Kat announced their split shortly after the 'BIP' season finale aired, but now Kat is revealing the truth behind their breakup

Kat shared, "I experienced something almost identical to that, so it was emotional for my family and I to watch. Broken up over the phone out of nowhere." Kat recalled, "Having to watch our engagement and be so confused because we had broken up, maybe, two weeks before the engagement aired. And I think that was kind of where they were at with their timeline too."

'The Bachelorette' alum Jenn Tran takes a dig at heartbreaker Devin Strader

'The Bachelorette' alum Jenn Tran was left devastated after Devin Strader called off their engagement over a phone call. During the 'After the Final Rose' special, Jenn threw shade at Devin and said, "What I can't understand is everything that you did after we’ve broken our engagement."

She added, "Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram, not just any girl, but Maria [Georgas]." She called the move "disrespectful to everything that we had shared together" and claimed his actions "completely invalidated" their romance.