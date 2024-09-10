Who was Davin Strader dating before 'The Bachelorette'? Jenn Tran outs former fiance's involvement with ex

Jenn Tran claims that Devin Strader was involved with his ex after they got engaged on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

MIAMI, FLORIDA: Jenn Tran recently opened up about her ex, Devin Strader, and the red flags she noticed before their engagement on 'The Bachelorette'. In a recent episode of the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, Jenn admitted that she overlooked all the red flags regarding her former fiancé and indicated that an ex may be involved.

Jenn revealed to podcast co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that Devin went out with one of his ex-girlfriends while promising her they could work things out. She found out through her DMs that Devin had been making out with a girl three weeks before the finale aired.

He went absent for several days during a period, and now there's this ex in the picture. She received a DM after the show had finished recording, warning her to be wary about the relationship between Devin and this girl. Even though the identity of this ex remains unknown, Joe questioned Jenn if Devin maintained a relationship with her during the time he was on the show. While Jenn does not have all the answers right now, the former lead admitted that this did cross her mind.

Devin Strader was seeing his ex-girlfriend before breaking up with 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran (@abc/@johnfleenor)

Why did 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran and Devin Strader break up?

Jenn made history on the 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale by becoming the first Bachelorette to pop the question to her top pick. But Jenn disclosed in the "After the Final Rose" episode that Devin had called her approximately a month earlier to break off their engagement, claiming he no longer loved her and that he had never intended to be engaged in the first place. After their separation, Jenn expressed her anger that Devin had started following Maria Georgas on Instagram.

Over the phone, Devin called off the engagement. In the end, Jenn remarked, "He had basically said that he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way and felt like something had been off. He regretted getting engaged, and I didn't know." When Jenn encountered Devin later in the show, he admitted that he had once had feelings for her, but those faded away. He responded, "Obviously, I failed you."

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader dumped Jenn Tran weeks before the finale aired (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Devin Strader refused to relocate for 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran

Jenn's other red flag emerged during Fantasy Suites when they discussed where they'd live. They decided on California as Jenn wasn't ready to relocate to Texas. However, a few days later, Devin refused to follow through with the plan.

During the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, Jenn described how Devin would be missing for 18 hours a day, leading her to believe he had been in an accident. However, he claimed he was just too introverted. She went on to say that Devin never arranged dates, bought her meals, or showed interest in talking on the phone.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader refused to move in with Jenn Tran (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Devin Strader didn't want to get engaged to 'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran

Jenn's main concern was that Devin only wanted to win 'The Bachelorette,' more than their relationship. He told Jenn, "I didn't want to get engaged, I just wanted you to myself and was selfish, so I proposed." Jenn remains unaware of Devin's real personality, as he once told her, "Somedays I wake up, and I just don't love you."

They planned to attend couples counseling, but he called and broke up with Jenn before they went. Devin informed Jenn that he had misgivings the entire time and felt pressured to be engaged. He stated he should have just gone home the day he came to her room on 'The Bachelorette' and begged for her reassurance.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader regretted getting engaged to Jenn Tran (@anc)

Jenn Tran noticed red flags in Devin Strader following 'The Bachelorette' finale

Jenn Trann stated that there were several important instances that she should have paid closer attention to. Devin reportedly asked the filmmakers how long individuals typically remain together after they get engaged. "I thought that was weird," she said to podcast co-hosts Joe and Serena.