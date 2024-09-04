'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Finale: Jenn Tran dumps Marcus Shoberg ahead of finale

Marcus Shoberg and Jenn Tran separated in Hawaii for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale, which was filmed in May 2024

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII: Even though Marcus Shoberg advanced to the final round of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran did not wind up with him. In the 'The Bachelorette' finale, Jenn made the decision to let Marcus go.

In an emotionally charged moment, she broke up with Marcus before the final rose ceremony. Everything began when Marcus first met Jenn's mother and brother at the beginning of the episode, and he kept saying that he wasn't sure what his future with Jenn would hold.

He said, "I believe that I can get there," when asked if he was in love with Jenn.

"I know that I’m not right now. I’ve been missing this feeling of certainty, and I think that kind of makes me unsure. I want to get there for her."

'The Bachelorette' lead Jenn Tran and Marcus Shoberg have officially broken up (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Marcus Shoberg confesses his love for Jenn Tran ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 engagement

Jesse Palmer urged Marcus to tell Jenn he loved her before it was too late later in the episode. After that, Jenn went to see Marcus in his hotel room, and they had a heartfelt chat.

She wondered if Marcus was prepared to pop the question. She also wondered if he truly thought of her as part of his future.

“I think I regret not diving deeper on what the future looks like,” Jenn stated. “I feel like I tried, and you just didn’t want to. Like I don’t know how I’m supposed to take that. You don’t know.”

"At the end of the day, I know that I love you. I want to be the type of person that fights for it." He added, "I don't want to give up on us," but Jenn interrupted, stating she needed some time to gather her thoughts.

Marcus Shoberg says he loves Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale (ABC/JohnFleenor)

Marcus Shoberg's confession came too late for 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran

In a confessional, Jenn stated, "I’m sick and tired of investing so much time and energy to someone who doesn’t feel the same way."

"I opened my heart to you every second that I got, and I think I got lost in it and maybe gave too much along the way." As Jenn went back to the couch to sit beside Marcus, she remarked, "I know that I'm worth it."

Marcus said that he was "afraid" that he wouldn't meet someone as wonderful as Jenn in the real world. Ultimately, though, Jenn admitted to him that she felt their relationship wasn't meant to endure.

Marcus left to go home after they said their goodbyes. Subsequently, he acknowledged that he didn't "expect" to be broken up with right then.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran waited for Marcus Shoberg to confess his love for a long time (John Fleenor/ABC)

'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran wanted something different from Marcus Shoberg

Marcus spoke with Jesse live at the Bachelorette finals about his breakup with Jenn. Thinking back on their time in Hawaii, Marcus remarked, "The hardest part for me was feeling like I let her down."

Then Jenn went out on stage with Marcus and Jesse. It’s been so long, and I hope you’re doing so well. Our relationship meant so much to me."

She said to him, "You are such a special person, and I care so deeply for you." There doesn't seem to be any animosity between them.

"I’m happy that we kind of came together and realized what needed to happen." Marcus addressed her, saying, "You really did end up choosing yourself and your own happiness and your own needs."

Jesse questioned what would have occurred if Marcus had confessed his love to Jenn earlier. "Unfortunately, I know that it wouldn’t have ended differently because it just wasn’t the right relationship," Jenn remarked.

In addition, she stated that her heart "wanted something different" from her relationship with Marcus.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Marcus Shoberg and Jenn Tran are still on good terms (ABC/John Fleenor)

