'Stranger Things' star confirmed for 'Avengers: Secret Wars' after landing role in 'Brand New Day'

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to what character Sadie Sink plays in 'Brand New Day'.

'Avengers: Secret Wars' will also feature 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink. The latest update comes after she landed a mysterious role in 'Spiderman: Brand New Day'. While much of the storyline is heavily under wraps, the latest update comes after 'Brand New Day'.

'Secret Wars' is a follow-up to 'Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and a stacked roster of MCU heroes. According to Deadline, Sink now joins the fold. In another report, THR says that the movie will go on floors in the summer of 2026. At the time of writing, it is unclear as to what character Sink plays in 'Brand New Day'. Fans have speculated she could play Jean Grey from the X-Men to Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, to more.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open on July 31," the report said. "There has been much speculation about the role Sink has in the Spidey film, and frankly, I do not know the answer, but I do know that she’ll join the cast of the next Avengers picture that shoots here in London later in 2026."

Sink's casting in 'Secret Wars' suggests that she could be playing a major role in the MCU. The report also makes a strong case that she may indeed play Grey in the movies, especially with the X-Men set to make their appearance alongside some of the original Marvel heroes. Earlier, the actress who plays Max in Netflix's hit series, 'Stranger Things, ' kept it cryptic when addressing her role in the next Spider-Man film.

"No. I see a lot of rumors, too. They’ve been really cool to read. I love the Marvel Universe. I mean, they’re awesome rumors," she told Deadline. Soon after, she dropped another coy response when speaking to reporters during the world premiere of 'Stranger Things' Season 5. "I thought this was the Stranger Things premiere. I wasn't prepared," she said, while further adding, "No. No. I have enough secrets," with a laugh.

For now, all eyes are on Tom Holland and Sink's 'Brand New Day' with the former weighing in on the movie. "[It] really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie," Holland told Complex. "We're making the first movie in the chapter... This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

The cast includes returning favorites Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher, while Mark Ruffalo makes a comeback as Bruce Banner/Hulk in his first major role since ‘She-Hulk.