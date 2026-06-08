Supriya Ganesh finally opens up about abrupt exit from the 'The Pitt:' 'I feel sad for..'

Ganesh's exit at the end of Season 2 drew a ton of backlash from fans, who suspected on-set drama was to blame for her unexpected departure.

Supriya Ganesh's abrupt exit at the end of 'The Pitt' Season 2 was met with shock and disappointment from the show's massive fanbase. Her character, Dr. Samira Mohan, stood out among the hospital's staff for her compassionate nature and meticulous approach to patient care. Despite the showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill, assuring fans that her exit was nothing more than a "creative decision" to reflect the revolving-door nature of a teaching hospital, speculation about an on-set feud with Noah Wyle persisted. Amid the backlash, the 28-year-old actress chose to stay silent about her exit, which only fueled the rumors further.

Dr. Samira Mohan seen in 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)

On June 3, she told the Los Angeles Times that Gemmill and executive producers Noah Wyle and John Wells decided to write out Mohan's storyline at the end of Season 2. "They work with such intention on the show and make all the choices that they make for that reason, so I think it’s better to ask them for answers," she said. Ganesh, who was joined by her co-stars, Sepideh Moafi and Isa Briones, for the interview, expressed sadness that fans won't get to share in Mohan's medical journey anymore. "I’m going to treasure all the memories I had working with these two [Moafi and Briones] and everyone else. It’s been so great just getting all the love from the fans. I feel sad for them, too, that they won’t get to see this character."

A look at Dr. Samira Mohan from the Season 2 finale of 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO | The Pitt)

The Season 2 finale, which aired on April 16, saw Ganesh's character, Mohan, tell the ER chief, Robby, that she plans to change her specialty to geriatrics and move away from the chaotic, fast-paced environment of the ER, where she struggled to adapt. She found her calling while helping senior patients and realized she is much more comfortable providing all-around care, which the ER environment is not suited to. She will not be returning for Season 3. The series focuses exclusively on the staff of the Emergency Department at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Furthermore, Mohan's exit has paved the way for Ayesha Harris to be promoted to a series regular for Season 3. She played the recurring role of the night-shift resident, Dr. Parker Ellis, in the first two seasons of the award-winning show, but will have a more prominent storyline in the upcoming season.

An image of Dr. Parker Ellis from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)

Right after the finale in April, creator Scott Gemmill discussed whether he would consider bringing back the fan-favorite character in the future. He told Variety, "I don't think so, but you never know. If there’s a good reason and a good story, or if the show demands it, if the storylines demand it, for sure. We're still in some of the early stages of figuring out Season 3." 'The Pitt' is currently filming Season 3 and is expected to return with its third installment in January 2027 on HBO Max.