Alec Baldwin was a ‘backstage nightmare’ on 'DWTS' claim sources: ‘He was…’

Alec Baldwin is once again grabbing major headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. The actor was recently seen cheering for his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. While Alec won hearts with his support for his beloved better half, it is his off-screen tantrums that are garnering negative attention. As per sources, the actor was a "nightmare" on the show and was very difficult to handle.

According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, Alec has been described as a "backstage nightmare," reportedly "barking orders at producers, nitpicking camera angles, and even demanding edits behind the scenes". An on-set source told Shuter, "He was talking over everyone. Telling the director where to put cameras, instructing producers on how to cut segments, it was chaos. Alec thinks he knows better than people who've done this for decades." Another source added, "In the control room, he's on the floor, you can't escape him."

On the other hand, Hilaria seemed to appreciate her family's support during her 'Dancing With the Stars' debut, especially after she and Gleb Savchenko earned the second-highest score of the night. The performance was her first choreography since a 2009 hip injury. Speaking about his wife before the performance, Alec said, "This was her life until she got injured, so she's just going to give it everything she has. And I'm proud of her, very proud of her." During the premiere on Tuesday, September 16, a teaser showed Alec visiting Hilaria's rehearsals with Savchenko. In the clip, he joked, "May I cut in?" before dancing with Savchenko instead of his wife.

Hilaria found it funny, and Savchenko gushed in a New York Post interview, saying, "I was starstruck. I was like, 'Oh my God, a dream come true. I need some acting lessons.' It was amazing. Such a cool guy, so supportive. He came to our rehearsals a couple of times. We danced together. He gave us some notes, too." Hilaria added, "He always has notes. Always notes!" However, reports suggest Alec didn’t just offer notes for his wife and her partner but also tried to control things off-screen.

Hilaria also raved about her husband's support, telling People that Alec has long encouraged her to compete on the show. She said, "He's been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive, and he's very happy for this." Speaking about their mutual support, Hilliaria added, "I've supported him through a lot, and I think he's excited to do this." Hilaria also admitted she has "no experience with the standard dances" and is "nervous but also excited" for the challenges ahead. She explained, "I think when you try something that's brand new, it's a little liberating because you're like, 'All right, I'm going to try this.' And it's just that different expectation. As [Gleb] says, I'm very hard on myself. And so, I'm trying to learn to chill out a little bit. And I think I've done a better job at relaxing."