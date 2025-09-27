Red chairs on ‘The Voice’ are packed with tech — and one hidden feature doubles as a spa for coaches

Chance the Rapper revealed a big secret about 'The Voice' red chairs and it will blow your mind

'The Voice' Season 28 kicked off on September 22 with fan-favorite coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. Over the years, the viewers have seen the coaches turn their big, cushy red chairs for talented budding musicians. From season to season, coaches who have sat in these chairs may have changed, but the iconic chairs have been a constant on the NBC singing competition. Without a doubt, the high-tech seats play a significant role during the blind auditions, where the coaches press their red buttons and rotate their chairs when they like the voice of an artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

The chairs are so beloved that one even went on tour earlier this year. The chair was on display at the Mall of America in Minneapolis from March 31 through April 5, and at Ole Red (a restaurant owned by Blake Shelton) in Orlando, Florida, from March 10 through April 14. Speaking of these chairs, they have electronic complex electronics. They're designed for a complete reversal, and they can even be custom-adjusted as fans saw the first-ever double chair for coaches Dan + Shay during season 25 of 'The Voice.'

Furthermore, there is one unique feature about these red chairs that will blow your mind. In 2023, the then-coach Chance the Rapper appeared on an episode of 'TODAY' and, while chatting with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, made a big revelation about the chairs featured on 'The Voice.' Then, the 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker said, "I'm the leak. I'm the one who dropped the info. Yeah, basically our chairs, the famous red spinning chairs on the show — a lot of people don't know this — there is a heating setting underneath it to get yourself warm, and a cool setting too."

'The Voice' coaches can adjust the heating setting as per their requirements, like they can transform their red chairs into cooling seats if the weather is too hot. On the other hand, the heating setting can also keep them warm during the winter season. As per the production team of the show, the chairs are "fabricated and assembled by a team that builds training simulators for the Special Forces Division of the U.S. military, using some of the same mechanical components."

According to NBC, the other features of the red chair include three levels of safety programmed into its operation controller that ensure it will not spin past the 180-degree point, over 1,400 individual color-changing LED modules with the possibility of displaying over 16 million color options, over 30 independent lighting channels to control the various areas of lighting on the chair, over 200 feet of electrical cable throughout the interior body and base of the chair and an electrical motor that weighs in at only 3 pounds, that is created to make it capable of moving over 1,000 pounds at a rate of up to 1,500 rpms. 'The Voice' Season 28 premiered on September 22 at 8 pm ET on NBC, and the new episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.