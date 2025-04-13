Adam Levine has one 'filthy' complaint about 'The Voice' and it's pretty understandable: 'I have to...'

After a tech hiccup on 'The Voice' Season 27, Adam Levine couldn't help but ask 'what the hell was that' on live TV

The iconic red chairs have been a part of 'The Voice' since its very start. However, during the March 3 Blind Auditions episode, the coaches encountered some technical issues with their chairs. In the fifth and final round of Blind Auditions, as an artist left the stage after giving the audition, all four coaches, Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini, were being turned around to reset for the next singer, and suddenly, their chairs stopped mid-track. As per NBC, then, Levine, well-known by many as the frontman of the famous pop band Maroon 5, quipped, "What the hell was that?"

Shortly afterward, Legend pointed fingers at Bublé and blamed him for the chair mishap by saying, "Did you just break the chair, Michael Bublé?" After a while, the chairs completed the reset without any malfunctions, and the show continued. However, it appears that Levine is not happy with his chair on the latest season of the NBC talent singing competition, and it has nothing to do with the glitch.

Currently, Levine sits in the chair where his friendly rival Blake Shelton sat season after season. During the Blind Auditions, Levine subtly poked fun at his old pal by saying, "I miss Blake. I’m in his mangy, musty chair." Between the acts, Levine even paid a visit to his old chair and asked his fellow judge Legend if he could chill in the seat for a little bit. Then, Legend politely declined Levine's request. When asked about one bad thing about 'The Voice' Season 27, Levine told Ballerini, "The one bad part about shooting this season of The Voice is that I have to sit in this filthy chair."

If it was up to Shelton, he would have kept his chair, and Levine wouldn't be sitting in it at the moment. Yeah, you read that right. During a January 2023 interview with People magazine, Shelton revealed the one thing that he would like to keep as a souvenir following his departure from 'The Voice.' Then, Shelton shared, "I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though. I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

The 'God Gave Me You' hitmaker knew that the makers of the show wouldn't let him take his red chair home, but he was ready to fight for it. In the same interview, Shelton further remarked, "I'm sure they're gonna say, 'Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.'" When Shelton was told that the futuristic red chair wouldn't match the interiors and decor of the houses that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, own, he responded, "Well, that doesn't matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot."