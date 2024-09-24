Which team did Sofronio Vasquez pick? 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant makes questionable choice

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez is from Philippines

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez delivered an electrifying performance during the premiere episode and instantly got all four chairs turned. He performed, Mary J Blige's song, 'I'm Goin' Down'. The NBC show coaches, Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani pitched their bids to convince Sofronio to pick their team.

However, the aspiring singer seemingly overflowed with emotion and was persuaded by Michael. Sofronio picked team Michael after the NBC show coach delivered an emotional speech. Sofronio is from the Philippines and Michael tried to connect with the contestant in Filipino. Michael reflected on his personal connection to the Philippines, sharing how Filipinos have inspired him. The NBC show coach further tried to use the emotional strategy and claimed that Sofronio's performance left him in tears. Michael then involved the audience in cheering up the aspiring singer. While Sofronio is sure to learn a great deal from Michael, he might have benefited more from choosing Gwen, who has a deeper understanding and experience in his genre, country music. Additionally, as she admitted, Gwen could actually help Sofronio find the perfect music for him.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez gets four chairs turn (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

Sofronio Vasquez receives praise for his 'Grammy-winning' performance

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez received a standing ovation from Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani for his soulful performance. The coaches couldn't hold back their praise and Gwen described his singing as "Grammy-winning" and tried to convince him to pick her team.

Meanwhile, Reba expressed that his voice truly touched her heart. The NBC show coach Reba further remarked that Sofronio is the complete package and expressed her desire to keep her winning streak alive with him on her team. Snoop was also emotional after hearing Sofronio's performance.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez shares his journey growing up in a slum

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez faced a challenging childhood growing up in a slum. In a heartfelt pre-taped introduction, the NBC show contestant opened up about his struggles, sharing that he lived with his parents and three siblings in a single room that had only an outdoor bathroom.

With no beds to sleep on, the family of six often found themselves resting on the floor. Despite the hardships he faced, Sofronio's journey has been profoundly inspiring, fueling his passion to become a successful singer. Before captivating audiences on 'The Voice' Season 26, he also showcased his talent in various singing competitions in the Philippines.

Sofronio Vasquez bags third spot on Philippines' show 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' (Instagram/@sofroniovasque)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock