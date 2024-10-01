Kamilia Kiehne aims to carry on her family's huge musical legacy on 'The Voice'

Kamilia Kiehne's father is well-known throughout New Mexico.

LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO: On the September 30 episode of 'The Voice' Season 26, coaches Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg began to turn, and Kamilia Kiehne had only just begun singing. Kamila demonstrated excellent stage presence despite her tender age.

Michael stated that she "killed" the audition and that she emitted "light". Reba admired the emotion in her performance as the young performer chose to join Team Buble.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kamilia Kiehne (Instagram/kamilakiehne19)

Eight months ago, when Kamila, a 17-year-old multilingual singer-songwriter, submitted her audition video for 'The Voice', she was a junior at Los Lunas High School, near Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you watched the girls' basketball games at Los Lunas High School, you may have noticed that No 22 seems familiar.

Maybe at a football game at the University of New Mexico, you saw Kamila somewhere? At church services, or at a soccer match? How about Monster Truck Jam?

In addition to playing on the LLHS junior varsity and varsity teams during her sophomore year, Kamila was also establishing herself as a singer-songwriter, singing the National Anthem or her own songs on several occasions.

'The Voice' could be her dream show instead of the WNBA though. Kamila may feel more comfortable behind a microphone than at the free-throw line.

Kamila was teased and made fun of throughout middle and high school, which made her hide who she really was and even quit singing for a spell. But over the last several years, Kamila has learned to love herself in order to get over her fears. She is more self-assured than ever and wants to set an example for others by showing how optimism from the inside out.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kamilia Kiehne is daughter of professional musician El Gringo

Ever since she started talking, Kamila has been singing. She became aware that her voice was perfect when she was six years old.

You may be familiar with the name, even if you can't identify the face. Shawn Kiehne, Kamila's father, goes under the stage name El Gringo and sings Tex-Mex and Spanish music.

In addition to having many CDs released, Shawn placed second in Univision's El Gigante de Mañana competition in 2005.

Her passion for music is innate. Her mother teaches dancing.

When Kamila isn't performing, she enjoys reusing natural New Mexico jewels to create one-of-a-kind jewelry. Kamila is proud of her unique cultural background and treasures the natural beauty of her native state.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kamilia Kiehne has been writing music since the age of 4

If you're not aware of Kamila's abilities, she has elements of gospel, rock & roll, and country music. At Legacy Church, Kamila has refined her singing abilities.

A cursory look at YouTube demonstrates her flexibility. Kamila finds vocal inspiration in "singers like that", such as Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. It sounds like Kamila's true love is writing music.

When she was 4 years old and could read and write, she started penning songs. One of her main influences is Maroon 5's Adam Levine. She finds great inspiration in the way he composes songs and creates music.

However, Kamila attempts to write in her own unique style, which she describes as melancholy, emotional, or peaceful music. She enjoys infusing my music with genuine heart and soul.

Her father, Shawn, is an LLHS assistant girls' basketball coach, and he believes his daughter has natural skills.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kamilia Kiehne has released couple of singles

In the audition video, Kamila sang parts of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and 'Something's Got a Hold on Me'. Kamila is a pianist and guitarist who creates what she calls "chill or emotional, moody music". She enjoys incorporating genuine heart and sentiment into her songs.

Singing at Legacy Church in Albuquerque is Kamila's favorite activity, and she attributes her comfort level with singing in front of huge audiences to those performances. That's confirmed via the Legacy Worship YouTube channel.

Despite being young, Kamila has two songs available on streaming services: 'Drug I Need' and 'Strangerz', both of which were released in 2021. Visit her social media accounts to view more of her recent unique content. She just shared a taste of the song "Not Again."

In addition, she has played the national anthem on several occasions in and around her city, such as professional bull riding competitions. She seems to be dating a guy named Landon Gates.

