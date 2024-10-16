Cassidy Lee makes sheepish return to 'The Voice' after that embarrassing moment with Nick Jonas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There's nothing quite like the national stage of NBC's 'The Voice' for a redemption narrative, and everyone enjoys a good comeback story. This type of story was told on October 15, the last night of Season 26's Blind Auditions, when Cassidy Lee made her second appearance on the program after receiving no chair turns in her first appearance in Season 18.

The 28-year-old singer-guitarist from Jacksonville, Florida, recounted the embarrassment she felt when she revealed her childhood Nick Jonas-themed email address to the real Nick Jonas. "I just tried to have a positive outlook and cracked some jokes," she said of her first Voice experience. "I said that to him on national television, which still haunts me to this day."

Cassidy Lee fronted female rock 'n' roll band after 'The Voice' snag

Since her debut on the show, Cassidy has become the frontwoman for Annie Dukes, a female-fronted rock 'n' roll band. They've collaborated on original music and even had the chance to perform at the Josie Music Awards on the Grand Ole Opry stage, along with sharing the stage with ZZ Top on two occasions. Being the lead singer has taught her valuable lessons about self-worth and resilience.

Returning to 'The Voice' was a significant moment for Cassidy, especially with a new panel of coaches to impress.

Cassidy Lee's comeback to 'The Voice' wasn't memorable

Cassidy eventually got a turn, auditioning for a fresh group of coaches while maintaining the spirit of the 1970s. Michael Bublé pressed his button.

Her voice is appealingly gruff when she sings. At least she is in, even though she doesn't get any more turns.

This time, Cassidy managed to convince Coach Michael, a new Voice member, to give her one chair turn. Cassidy, meanwhile, was spotted crying and wiping her eyes after being given another chance to eat the musical apple.

Michael Buble gloats on bagging 'The Voice' returnee

"As I was watching you, I was thinking a couple of things," Michael said. "First, I was thinking, 'Thank you, Jesus, that these Coaches touched their buttons so many times, they're not gonna do it again.' I hear something unique in your voice. It's really feminine, but at the same time, you've got this rockin' growl that [blew me away]. And I love that you're playing the guitar. I can't wait to get started."

The Coach went on in his post-mortem interview to say, "Thank God for one chair, because I have a thing for character voices." "She has this raspy, rocky voice. I can't wait to sit with her and choose songs and find stuff that's gonna really fulfill her, but give the audience a real kick, too."

