Who is Cameron La Diva Wright? Meet 'The Voice' contestant featured in superstar's Netflix documentary

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Cameron La Diva Wright has shared the stage with multiple music artists

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Singer Cameron La Diva Wright is gearing up for the debut on 'The Voice' Season 26 but they already have performed at some of the famous gigs. Cameron hails from Los Angeles and prefers the pronouns they/them. The NBC show contestant calls themselves 'The queen and innovator of psychedelic R&B'.

Cameron started singing at a very young age and recorded a tribute to Rosa Parks with the direction of songwriter Larry Long when they were just 12. The song was a major hit, selling over 300,000 copies nationwide. Cameron became one of the most recognized teenage singers by the time they turned 13. Cameron has performed a duet with six-time Grammy award-winning music legend, Al Jarreau and has shared a stage with Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole, and Michael McDonald. According to their LinkedIn, Cameron was a background vocalist at Coachella for British boy band, The 1975, in 2016. They have also worked as a vocalist for McDonald's commercials. In addition, Cameron provided background vocals for Beyoncé's Coachella performance which was also featured in her Netflix documentary, 'Homecoming.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron La Diva Wright (@cameronwrightladiva)

Cameron La Diva Wright auditioned for the Broadway production 'The Wiz'

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Cameron La Diva Wright has recently auditioned for the upcoming Broadway production of 'The Wiz'. They have reflected on their audition experience and how the production was close to their life. Cameron shared on Instagram that the song, 'Glinda the Good Witch' helped them find their way through existence. They added, "Despite being an artistic wonder-worker, I've had so many be and act as the Glinda's in my life and ignite the wonder I possessed - both in proximity and from afar."

The NBC show contestant elaborated, "From Beah Richards with her words to the Black feminine vocal superheroes to my grandmother's with their love and encouragement to my very first Glinda, my mom for training me and showing me power in the flesh; they’ve always reminded me to believe, not just because they told me to, but believe because I exist, and that alone is magic."

Cameron La Diva Wright auditioned for the Broadway production 'The Wiz' (Instagram/@cameronwrightladiva)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Cameron Wright has been featured on 'Maury' talk show

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Cameron Wright's impressive resume includes multiple appearances on talk shows. They were invited as a guest artist at events with 'Smokey Robinson' and 'Spike Lee'. Additionally, they were featured on the 'Maury' talk show as one of the most talented performers in the country.

Cameron has performed for over 600,000 people through their musical career. However, the NBC show contestant's most notable accomplishment was a personal invitation from Stevie Wonder to perform at his annual House of Toys event in Los Angeles, California.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Cameron Wright has been featured on 'Maury' talk show (YouTube/@cameronwrighttv)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23, at 8 pm ET on NBC.