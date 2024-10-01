‘The Voice’ fans praise judge Snoop Dogg for his touching gesture on NBC show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 is in full swing! In the most recent episode of the NBC singing show, the new judge Snoop Dogg decided to pray for the victims whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Helene. For the unversed, Hurricane Helene saw the light of day on the evening of September 26, 2024. Since then, deaths have been reported in both North Carolina as well as South Carolina.

“Peace, love, spirit, and family. Beautiful show. Bless us," Snoop Dogg said during the episode. Soon after, the fans of the popular NBC show expressed their admiration for the legendary rapper who offered a prayer for the victims of the storm.

An X user said, "SnoopDogg I want you to know that you are correct that spirits do connect and strengthen. I’m praying our Lord to give you amazing clarity, peace and guidance. You have a gift to broadly influence many. Use it for Him." Another user chimed in, "SnoopDogyou are an awesome! I love your realness and your love!" Followed by a user who penned, "Loved the affirmation/prayer you opened with!! Loved watching you at the Olympics. Glad you are on TheVoice."

What necklace is Snoop Dogg giving to contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26?

Over the years, the viewers have witnessed many judges handing over some trinket or piece of memorabilia to the contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26. In the past, John Legend gave out Team Legend jackets, Dan + Shay provided baseball jerseys, Chance the Rapper offered hats, and Reba McEntire tried to tempt the contestants with snacks.

Snoop Dogg is one of the newest judges on the latest iteration of the NBC singing show. During his time on the show, he is giving away Death Row Records chains to the singers. The chains feature a shiny logo of Snoop's hip-hop label, Death Row Records.

Who joined Team Snoop Dogg's team on 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 2?

During the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 26, which aired on September 30, 2024, two talented singers secured their spots on Snoop Dogg's team. The first contestant who impressed Snoop with her soulful vocals was Gail Bliss. For her audition, she sang a beautiful rendition of 'If It Hadn’t Been For Love'.

The second contestant, DREION, wowed the judges and fans of the show with his fantastic performance of the classic hit 'Shining Star'. Now, these two artists will be pulling all the stops to move ahead in the competition.

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on NBC on Mondays at 8 PM ET

