Is Michael Bublé OK? Rookie coach self-medicates in the middle of 'The Voice' Season 26 premiere

Michael Bublé raises concern after rookie coach is spotted taking medicine on 'The Voice' Season 26 premiere

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: Michael Bublé entertained audiences for almost three decades in the music business with hits including Dream, Crazy Love, and Nobody But Me. In addition to selling more than 75 million records globally, the singer has won several accolades, including five Grammys.

Michael, however, decided to join the cast of 'The Voice' in an attempt to turn his life around. It's not an easy task to coach alongside celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire; on his first day on the set of Season 26 of 'The Voice', the celebrity was spotted taking medication.

On the September 23 premiere episode, the coaches battled for Sydney Sterlace, a brilliant younger vocalist, in the night's final audition. Michael was the first to turn his chair, followed by Gwen, Snoop, and then Reba.

The coaches went to great lengths to persuade the 15-year-old vocalist. Gwen pulled out her phone to play the "I'm close to Olivia Rodrigo" card, which Michael thought was appropriate considering that Sydney sounded quite similar to the renowned singer.

Snoop apologized for not allowing her to complete her song. In the episode, Reba refers to herself as Sydney's grandmother and Gwen as Sydney's potential mother.

To make matters worse, Gwen pulls out a little cat she found on her porch but has yet to name. The coach attempts to impress the singer by calling her new kitten Sydney.

All the shenanigans appeared too much for our rookie coach, Michael, who pulled a strip of Claritin to take on his first day on the NBC show. Even though the singer has yet to confirm if he is suffering from anything, till then, one can guess, the intense battle between the coaches on his very first day may have gotten a little too much.

Michael Bublé described first day on 'The Voice' Season 26 as 'intense'

“I was really nervous to do the show,” admits Michael to TV Insider. “But from what I hear from the crew that’s been there all 14 years, is that there’s been nothing like this [group of coaches]."

"We’re just a group that gelled and really complement each other, really liked each other. I think it’s a special thing, and I really can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re going have a tremendous time watching.”

Michael, not wishing to reveal too much information, described his feelings on the first day. "It’s intense. But it’s the best job I’ve ever had. My mom and dad came today to see the first taping, and they were like, ‘This is the greatest show on earth.’ It’s electric."

Michael Bublé taking his 'The Voice' Season 26 job 'very seriously'

Although Michael claims on his Instagram page to be the "future winner" of 'The Voice', he believes that this season is "not a game."

Michael returned to 'The Voice' as a first-time coach with over twice as much industry experience as before, having served as an adviser for Team Blake in Season 3. He is eager to share his musical knowledge with season 26 competitors, including fellow rookie Snoop and seasoned coaches Reba and Gwen.

The artist stated, "I hope it’s self-deprecating, and gentle," in response to a question from TV Insider on his coaching technique. "It’s not a game for me. And I know it’s a competition, but there’s nothing funny about someone’s dream, you know? I take it very seriously."

Michael Bublé glad to find a buddy in fellow rookie 'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg

Even though Michael wants to provide his team with the finest guidance possible, he still has to contend with industry titans like Snoop. However, the singer claims that they clicked right away.

"I don’t think it has anything to do with us being new. The first time we met, we just clicked, you know? Honestly, we’re a good fit. We laugh a lot together. I’m a big fan of that guy, as an artist and as a human being."

Newcomers to 'The Voice' are eager to help their teams and offer constructive mentoring.

