Tanner Frick appears on 'The Voice' to prove one very important thing

'The Voice' Season 26 star Tanner Frick was inspired to pursue music and learn to play instruments by his stepbrother

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tanner Frick has emerged as one of the standout contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26, determined to show that pursuing his passion for music was the right career choice. Tanner, from Manchester, works in a role that’s quite far removed from the spotlight—he regulates the city’s sewer systems to ensure everything runs smoothly and that clean water is maintained. Having grown up surrounded by music, many people advised Tanner that pursuing it as a career wasn't practical or secure.

His father raised him to value hard work and stability, but Tanner always gravitated toward music. Although he never pursued it seriously, he enjoyed performing at small events like birthday parties and local bars. Everything changed when Tanner met his wife, Madison, who encouraged him to follow his dreams. Inspired by her support, Tanner took a leap of faith and auditioned for The Voice, determined to show that music is not just a hobby for him, but his true passion. Now, Tanner enjoys a simple life with his wife, three dogs, and two acres of land. Yet he is proving to himself and others that chasing a dream is worth the risk. His journey on 'The Voice' isn't about winning some competition; it's about showing he didn't take the wrong path.

'The Voice' contestant Tanner Frick is a country singer

With season 26 in full swing, 'The Voice' is abuzz with Tanner Frick, a bright country voice from Tennessee. Raised by his father after his parents' divorce, Tanner’s journey took a positive turn as his father became increasingly supportive of his musical dreams. Although Tanner worked as a maintenance foreman, he always had a passion for music, drawing inspiration from country star Morgan Wallen, who once competed on The Voice. Tanner has a sweet country voice with the perfect rasp, giving his performances a genuine feel.

While singing Morgan Wallen's 'Thought You Should Know,' Tanner poured his heart into his audition, earning chair turns from all four coaches. Undeniably, his singing showcased his likable personality and genuine love for music. Although he had previously only performed at small local events, his audition was sure to change the script.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg praises Tanner Frick's performance (@nbc)

How many chair turns did Tanner Frick's performance see?

Tanner Frick made a significant impact in the Season 26 of 'The Voice', impressively receiving chair turns from all four coaches. He performed 'Thought You Should Know' by Morgan Wallen during his audition. As soon as Tanner began singing, all four coaches—Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bolton—were captivated by the gold in his voice and quickly turned their chairs to show their interest in having him on their teams. This is a significant accomplishment, as it’s rare for all four chairs to turn for a contestant, serving as clear proof of Tanner's potential for greatness.

In the end, Tanner chose Team Reba, believing that his country music expertise would be crucial in nurturing the artist within him. This decision not only highlighted Tanner's singing ability but also set the tone for his journey on the show.

Tanner Frick picks 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Reba McEntire (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

