'The Voice' contestant Frankie Torres went from 8-yr-old rocker to musical links to David Bowie and John Lennon

TWIN CITIES, MINNESOTA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Frankie Torres is one to watch this season, especially after joining last year's winner Reba McEntire's team. With her powerhouse vocals and commanding presence, Frankie has already made a significant impact with her stunning performances. Her passion for rock music stems from years of training and her experience as a member of a rock cover band, Midnight Rambler.

While touring in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, the band is celebrated for their electrifying live performances at bars, parties, and weddings. They've played at popular venues like Cowboy Jacks Downtown Minneapolis and the Green Room, both known for their vibrant live music scenes. Frankie often enjoys jam sessions with her friend and guitarist, Joey Delaney, where they perform their rendition of 'Angel From Montgomery.' Interestingly, at the start of her musical journey in July 2016, Frankie had the incredible opportunity to share the stage with David Bowie's guitarist, Earl Slick, who is celebrated for his collaborations with John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Her remarkable journey also includes performing at the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in front of 10,000 people.

'The Voice' Season 26's Frankie Torres began her musical journey at just 8 years old

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Frankie Torres has had a passion for music since childhood, embarking on her musical journey at just 8 years old. She joined the School of Rock in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, where she honed her skills for nearly a decade. Frankie's confident stage presence and ability to perform flawlessly can be attributed to her extensive musical education, which included six national tours through the program.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Frankie Torres has already released her debut EP

With her extensive experience comes exciting achievements, as Frankie Torres has already released her debut EP, 'Common Mistakes', featuring four captivating songs. The EP includes standout tracks like 'Under You,' 'Tricked Again,' 'The Last Thing,' and 'Dependency,' with “Dependency” being her most streamed song to date. Frankie also celebrated her birthday in March by releasing a poignant track titled 'Out of Time.' She has a total of 8 singles to her name.

One of the most heartfelt singles on her Spotify, 'Grandpa's Song,' is a touching tribute to her late grandfather, with whom she shared a deep bond. He bravely battled Alzheimer’s disease, and Frankie has reflected on visiting him in his final stages, calling it the hardest thing she faced in 2016.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Frankie Torres' father’s ALS diagnosis deeply impacted her mental health

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Frankie Torres faced significant challenges during her father's ALS diagnosis, which took a considerable toll on her mental health. During this difficult time, she began working with a nonprofit program that provides therapeutic support services to young adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Notably, her family fostered dogs, sometimes caring for as many as 13 at once. This provided Frankie with great comfort during her father's illness. After his death, she struggled with depression but found solace in creating music and spending quality time with family and friends. Frankie continues to celebrate her father's birthday and her parents' anniversary, honoring their memories together in spirit.

