Reba McEntire leaves Tsola hanging as 'The Voice' coach aims for second title with Jaukeem Fortson

Reba McEntire plans to use Jaukeem Fortson as a strategic move in her effort to retain her crown on 'The Voice'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani kicked off the Battles of 'The Voice' Season 26 on October 29, pairing two of their 14 performers for head-to-head competitions. Unless another coach makes a steal to save them and takes the artist over to their side, only one of the competing artists progresses as a member of their team in this stage of the tournament, while the other is eliminated.

In their struggle, Reba encouraged two of her singers to pursue a better love. She pitted the singer-dancer Tsola against the competition's youngest vocalist, Jaukeem Fortson. Both vocalists faced a challenge as they performed 'Higher Love,' originally written by Steve Winwood and later popularized by Whitney Houston.

Jaukeem Fortson and Tsola got coached by Reba McEntire for 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@tsolasystem)

Jaukeem Fortson and Tsola's 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles montaged beyond belief

Jaukeem, who is receptive to Reba's advice, was absorbing all she said. The Queen of Country recognized that Tsola's voice was weaker than Jaukeem's. She warned that their ability to market their performance would ultimately influence the decision. Once again, we only witnessed a snippet of their act and were left without the full story. Let's put it another way. We came in at the very end of the song when Tsola and Jaukeem Fortson were just exchanging runs and riffs.

Jaukeem Fortson and Tsola's performance was cut short during 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@jaukeem_fortson/@tsolasystem)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Reba McEntire goes for the glitz and the glam

Dressed in a suit and sneakers, Jaukeem looked great, embodying the kind of style that attracts attention on the show. Reba will likely use him as a strategic advantage to retain her crown, as his appeal is what captures audience votes. However, when her choice lacks depth, it’s hard to fully support it. Once again, Tsola is unfairly sidelined.

Reba McEntire saved Jaukeem Fortson in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@jaukeem_fortson/@reba)

The youngest vocalist on 'The Voice' Season 26 takes the cake

We heard enough of this battle to know that it wasn't quite "there," even if we didn't hear it all. It never fully gelled, even though Jaukeem and Tsola were giving it their all and going above and beyond to give it some more. Ultimately, we would have given the victory to the youngest competitor of the season, who sang flawlessly, even if not with fiery passion.

Jaukeem Fortson advances to 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 PM ET and Tuesdays at 9 PM ET on NBC in the US. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.