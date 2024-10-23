Reba's brilliance sees Adam Bohanan rule the Battles with more than a little help from a sitcom

Kevin James Graham has a wider range, but Adam Bohanan's bluesy tone stands out in 'The Voice' Season 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' creates the impression that artists who receive four chair turns are exceptional. Their immense potential is evident, which is why all four coaches pursued them.

However, the series has often demonstrated that one-chair-turn artists can truly shine. This was evident on the evening of Tuesday, October 22, when two of Coach Reba McEntire's carefully selected vocalists faced off in a competition that will be remembered in the show's history. Reba (and Reba alone) selected both rock 'n' roll vocalist Kevin James Graham and 'dirty soul' singer Adam Bohanan for the Blind Auditions. This meant they had something to prove to the other coaches when the Battles began. Thankfully, Teddy Swims' song 'Lose Control' provided the perfect backdrop, and what happened next left many people speechless.

Adam Bohanan and Kevin James Graham in the Battles of 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@adambohananmusic/@kjinstagraham)

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire's sitcom 'Reba' helped Adam Bohanan work on his accents

Adam and Kevin, two of Reba's quirky soul singers, faced off at the beginning of Part 2 of the Battles. It was an intriguing matchup, necessary for her strategy, as she couldn’t defend her title with both artists on her team. Adam informed her during the coaching that he watched the sitcom 'Reba' and learned how to talk with an American accent. We can't think of anything more charming than that!

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Reba McEntire's sitcom 'Reba' helped Adam Bohanan improve his accent (Instagram/@reba)

Kevin James Graham loses 'The Voice' battle owing to song selection

The contemporary soul song 'Lose Control' by Teddy Swims was outside of Kevin's comfort zone, yet he was able to shine thanks to his ability to soar on the high notes. While Adam didn’t reach those heights, he brought the natural ease the song demands

Adam's bluesy tone stands out against Kevin's wider range, yet both vocalists brought something exceptional to the performance. Adam is a modern-sounding soul vocalist, while Kevin is more reminiscent of classic rock from the 1970s and 1980s. He did, however, adjust to this tune well, earning a standing ovation from the coaches. Adam's journey continues, even though both artists received one-chair turns during the Blind Auditions. Unfortunately, Kevin wasn't stolen by any of the coaches.

Kevin James Graham is eliminated from 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@reba)

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani praises Reba McEntire's talent development skills

Throughout the performance, both Adam and Kevin put in tremendous effort to make the song their own, with Kevin showcasing his incredible, high-octane rock skills and Adam highlighting the versatility of his soulful singing. At the conclusion, Coach Gwen Stefani praised Reba's talent development skills and expressed her astonishment that both of these singers had been chosen by a single coach.

Coach Michael Bublé also praised the vocalists, stating that each of them is 'gonna have a career.' In the end, Adam triumphed and advanced to the Knockouts, while Kevin returned home. But how far can Adam go with his heartfelt voice? To find out, keep watching!

Adam Bohanan and Kevin James Graham both impressed 'The Voice' Season 26 coaches in the Battles (Instagram/@adambohananmusic/@kjinstagraham)

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 PM. You can view every episode on Peacock.