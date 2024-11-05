Here's why 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12 is not airing today: NBC show to return with Knockouts

'The Voice' Season 26 has wrapped up battles round

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12 will take a short hiatus for a week in light of the US election, leaving viewers counting down the days until they can tune back in. While the break may seem long, it builds anticipation for what's to come: a thrilling showcase of talent in the highly anticipated Knockouts round.

When the show returns, fans can expect to be blown away by electrifying performances that highlight the contestants' growth and artistry. This episode will be particularly special, as beloved coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will be there to provide their wisdom and support. Each coach is determined to help their artists shine, offering invaluable feedback and encouragement as they prepare to face off against one another.

The Knockouts round adds an exciting layer of competition, as contestants will perform solo, vying for the attention of their coaches. With the stakes higher than ever, viewers are in for a treat as they witness raw talent and fierce determination collide on stage. This episode promises to be a memorable one, filled with breathtaking moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats!

Michael Bubble will return on 'The Voice' Season 26's coach's chair (@nbc)

When will 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12 air?

'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12 will return on Monday, November 11 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

'The Voice' Season 26 will return next week (@nbc)

How to stream 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12?

Fans of the show can choose to watch 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12 on either NBC or the streaming platform Peacock for a more interactive viewing experience. You can also stay updated on the latest news and performances of the singing competition with the help of streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV, each offering different ways to stay connected to the show.

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on NBC (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

What to expect from 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12?

'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 12 features an exhilarating lineup of performances, inviting special guest judges. Legendary artists Sting and Jennifer Hudson take on the role of mega mentors, guiding the contestants as they gear up for the knockout rounds.

In this thrilling segment, coaches will pair three artists to showcase their talents solo, competing head-to-head for a chance to advance. Each coach also wields the power of one steal and one save, adding an extra layer of strategy to the competition.