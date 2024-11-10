The truth behind 'The Voice' rehearsals and those dodgy 'rough' practice sessions

Former contestants have also revealed that coaching on 'The Voice' was limited

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A common point of curiosity on 'The Voice' is how contestants often sound rough or off during rehearsals, yet deliver near-perfect performances during battles or live shows. Curiously, some viewers wonder if the "rough" rehearsal clips are intentionally edited to heighten the drama of transformation, making the contestants' final performances appear even more impressive by contrast. Producers might intentionally exaggerate the contrast between rehearsal sessions and main performances, sometimes using less polished rehearsal footage or subtly adjusting the audio to make the voices sound less refined. The goal is to create a storyline where contestants seem to “grow” in skill and confidence.

A recent example is Mor Ilderton, whose rehearsal sounded shaky and rough but went on to impress everyone with a rich, controlled voice during the actual battle round. The quality difference was jarring enough that some fans believe more than hard work or last-minute improvements were in order, but rather careful editing to make it all that more of a "wow" factor. That's not out of the ordinary for a reality show, where editors often enhance moments to make them more dramatic. Whether or not this is intentional on The Voice, it keeps viewers engaged and rooting for their favorites. So, while we may never know if rehearsals are indeed indicative of a contestant's talent, it certainly makes for one unbelievable show.

Former ‘The Voice’ contestants reveal original coaching takes up to 6 days

Former 'The Voice' contestants let it slip that coaching during the blind auditions can take as many as six days, whereas, in reality, it's a rather much more involved process than it appears on TV. This is because, in the first stage, contestants record multiple versions of the same song so that their coach can see what different interpretations and vocal styles they are capable of.

This helps the coach determine the best approach for their contestant's voice and may even inspire a particular direction while on the show. Besides this, the contestants also receive a lot of feedback throughout these six days from their coaches. This helps them improve their performance as the coaches guide them through various vocal techniques and styles that best suit their stage presence.

'The Voice’ former contestant Ddendyl revealed being coached ‘only for the cameras’

Ddendyl, a former contestant on 'The Voice' had some candid comments about her experience with celebrity coach Shakira. According to Ddendyl, most of the coaching was "only for the cameras." If Ddendyl is to be believed, the only Shakira viewers saw on TV was likely the few scripted seconds shown. Ddendyl claims she did not get much hands-on experience with her assigned celebrity mentor but rather from vocal coaches and producers backstage.

That reality, however, stands in stark contrast to the on-screen image of celebrity coaches who appear deeply invested in the contestants' respective journeys. To viewers, it would seem that celebrity mentors feature heavily in shaping the skills of their team members. However, as per Ddendyl, much of that guidance actually comes from behind-the-scenes staff, with the celebrities primarily serving as figureheads during the taping.