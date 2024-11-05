Reba McEntire sets up 323 band to fail as 'The Voice' trio is 'cheated' by Katie O

323 band felt like backup singers as Katie O trumped trio during 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The last Battles of 'The Voice' Season 26 arrived, with only a few steals remaining. As the ideal roster was being finalized prior to the live performances, it was inevitable that outstanding talent would be overlooked.

They all agree that this game is difficult, even though rookies and veterans were using various tactics this season. 'The Voice' is really about the coaches, though. In their game, the vocalists are only the pieces. Reba McEntire chose Katie O to face the season's trio, 323, as an intriguing battle. They took on Little River Band because Reba loves harmony. And not just because they played during the celebration of her fiftieth birthday.

Katie O could be crowned 'The Voice' Season 26 winner

Katie O is a young country singer with the potential to become a superstar. Meanwhile, 323 is literally music to the ears.

"Lonesome Loser" gave both performers the freedom to enjoy themselves and let their hair down on stage. Was this only the beginning of 323 and Katie O's future collaboration?

It's quite doable! Since 323 already does this, they dominated when all four performers sang together.

However, on finals night, Katie O looked to be the star singing with the finalists during her solo moment. On finals night, you may also hear the term "Katie O"—the winner.

Katie O won 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (@nbc)

Katie O vs 323 felt one-sided during 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

Did you also want to pump up the volume on this battle, or was it just us? It was a good one, nonetheless.

Katie's voice could pierce through the harmonies because it was so clear and powerful. However, 323's harmonies were layers upon layers of beauty. In the episode, Gwen Stefani even refers to 323 as her favorite trio.

Katie O and 323 Band performed together in 'The Voice' Season 26 battles (Instagram/@323band)

Did 323 get cheated in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles?

The other three seemed to be backup singers, while Katie, like the main performer, had all the lyrics.

323 is a dynamic pop/country trio from Tallahassee that consists of Jonathan, Kinsley, and Jacob. This band, which takes its name from the zip code of their city, was created almost a year ago. A recent high school graduate, Jacob possesses the laid-back disposition that any successful organization needs. Kinsley serves as everyone's mother figure and unifying factor.

The group's dad, Jonathan, is the oldest and most seasoned member of the three. They went to the same church and had known each other since childhood, despite the fact that the band was only founded recently. They are busy performing in pubs and restaurants in and around Tallahassee when they are not leading worship. Without Jacki, their unofficial fourth member, who mixes and masters all of their tracks and organizes all of their music, 323 wouldn't be what they are today.

Despite her health problems and many hospital stays, Jacki still makes plans for 323 because it provides her with a sense of direction and something to look forward to. Kinsley uses her experience in marketing to promote the band, while Jacob currently works part-time for Jonathan at a property management firm.

Reba McEntire did 323 band dirty in their 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles against Katie O (Instagram/@katieomusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on NBC at 8 PM ET/PT on Mondays and 9 PM ET/PT on Tuesdays. Peacock will stream the next day.