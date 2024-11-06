'The Masked Singer' spoilers: Group B's winner revealed ahead the big night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is heating up as the Group B finals approach, fueled by thrilling spoilers, including the rumor that 'Goo' may be the frontrunner to win Group B. Performing a hauntingly soulful performance of 'House of The Rising Sun,' Goo reportedly gives a powerhouse performance that outshines the competition and captivates both the judges and the audience. It is reported that Goo's performance captures the spirit of the theme, featuring a solo vocal flight that evokes nostalgic emotions from the '60s and seamlessly blends into a new twist that lingers in the air.

Meanwhile, teasers reveal that Wasp, another standout performer in Group B, delivers a powerful rendition of 'Ain't No Way' and is awarded the coveted 'Ding Dong Keep It On' bell—a twist in the competition that grants a contestant another chance to stay in the game. Wasp reportedly delivers a tender, passionate rendition of a classic song that strikes an emotional chord with the judges, earning her the lifeline despite not clinching the Group B crown. These spoilers have left fans in suspense, eagerly wondering if they’ll come true and how each performance will unfold on stage. If accurate, Goo’s powerful performance would secure a spot in the next round, while Wasp’s journey might continue. The night will be packed with nostalgia and surprises for 'The Masked Singer' fans as they wait to see which contestant will take the Group B win and whether Wasp can move further into the competition.

Which masks are eliminated from 'Group B' on The Masked Singer?

'The Masked Singer' has already axed Dust Bunny and Chess Piece in Group B. Dust Bunny was unmasked as comedian and actor Andy Richter and sent home in Episode 4, titled 'Sports Night.' Richter’s reveal left the panel surprised and stumped, as they had guessed he might be someone like John C. Reilly or Jay Leno. The exit of Richter meant saying goodbye to one of the more familiar faces known for his quick wit and humor

The next elimination was Chess Piece, who took off her mask to reveal actress and LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox, best known for her role in the main cast of 'Orange Is the New Black'. Cox was unmasked after receiving the least votes from both the studio audience and the panel. Undoubtedly, her presence brought excitement and charisma to the show, but her journey ended with this elimination. With Dust Bunny and Chess Piece out of the competition, the remaining contestants—Wasp, Goo, and Bluebell—are one step closer to claiming the Group B title.

When is Group C performing on 'The Masked Singer'?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 will introduce Group C to the stage on Friday, November 13, during 'Who Are You Fest Night', an all-new theme night which features songs from music festivals. The show tends to divide contestants into three groups—Group A, Group B, and Group C—with each group performing in a different episode during the early part of the season. Such a setting gives each group an avenue to showcase their talents before eliminations start whittling down the pack that will affect the competition.

Group C includes the masked characters Sherlock Hound, Royal Knight, Strawberry Shortcake, Ice King, and Macaron. These contestants will perform in their creative costumes, showcasing their unique voices to impress both the audience and the judges. With such a lineup, the episode promises to be exciting, as more mysterious and creative performances unfold before the viewers' eyes.

Which mask is Group A finalist on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The finalist mask representing Group A in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12, is the Buffalos. Buffalos will advance to the quarterfinals to secure a place as one of the best among Group A. Buffalos competed alongside other Group A contestants such as Paula Cole, aka Ship; Marsai Martin, aka Woodpecker; Yvette Nicole Brown, aka Showbird; and John Elway, aka Leaf Sheep, but ultimately emerged as the finalist to advance in the competition.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on FOX.