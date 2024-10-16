(Spoilers) Iconic Broadway singer may be behind Chess Piece mask on 'The Masked Singer’

Chess Piece is one of the Group B masks on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Chess Piece on Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' has some believing that legendary singer and actress Bernadette Peters could be under the mask. With Peters coming with a Grammy-winning vocal career and some raw, dashing performances on Broadway, she seems to fit into these clues of a strong vocalist with theater roots.

In the Chess Piece costume, with hints of sophistication, elegance, and everything, viewers have placed their bets on Peters to be one of the top contenders, especially considering how so many stars showcase such versatile talent and notable achievements within the realms of music and entertainment on Masked Singer. As of now, no clue packs have been released for the Chess Piece mask, making it tough to predict more about the mask, but fans can expect them to be dropped by the network as Group B starts its performances.

What are the clues for Chess Piece mask in ‘The Masked Singer’?

From Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', this Chess Piece costume is as intriguing as it's elegant. The Bishop- or Queen-like chess piece character's outfit featured a regency-inspired black-and-white checkerboard dress with gold accents, symbolizing the classic chessboard pattern. The Chess Piece costume in 'The Masked Singer' might represent a lot of different themes, from royalty to strategy. This character could relate to someone who has played a role involving royalty or a strategic thinker, like in a game of chess.

For hints, Chess Piece has hinted at being a "master strategist" and referenced classic phrases such as "Checkmate! Clues in the actual costume further hint that the celebrity may be from the entertainment field, where the roles require the celebrity to come off as authoritative.

Bernadette Peters has won Grammys twice

Bernadette Peters is a well-appreciated actress and singer; she is a real treasure in the world of musical theater. During all her years of performing, she received two Grammys. The first Grammy was for Best Musical Theater Album in 1986, acting in the original cast recording of the musical 'Song and Dance.' This musical really showed her brilliant voice and her ability to express her feelings to the audience through songs.



Peters took her second Grammy in 1997, again for Best Musical Theater Album, 'Annie Get Your Gun', where she played the lead role of Annie Oakley. This classic musical showed her ability as a singer as well as a performer and gave further recognition to her status in the entertainment arena. She has also received numerous awards for several performances in both theatres and on-screen performances, which substantiate her as one of the most respected entities in musical theatre.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 episodes air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.