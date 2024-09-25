Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12? Fan theories predict winning mask ahead of release

In most of the past seasons of 'The Masked Singer', fans' predictions have often been right

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 begins, fans are speculating about who might win the competition. Many believe 'Goo' is the top contender due to its impressive singing skills and engaging stage presence. Goo’s costume and clues suggest they might be a well-known figure from the music or entertainment industry. Other strong contenders, as per fans, include 'Buffalo' and 'Chess Piece'. 'Leaf Sheep' and 'Dust Bunny' are suspected to be older celebrities, possibly known for comedy or acting, based on their gimmicky costumes.

Fans have also predicted 'Bluebell', 'Ship', and 'Woodpecker' to emerge as serious competitors. Meanwhile, 'Ice King', 'Royal Knight', 'Sherlock Hound' and 'Strawberry Shortcake' are shrouded in mystery, with early clues suggesting they could bring unexpected twists to the competition. Finally, 'Showbird' and 'Macaron' are predicted to have less vocal talent compared to other contestants, as their costumes hint they may be more known for acting or comedy.

Who won ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11?



Vanessa Hudgens won 'The Masked Singer' Season 11, performing under the Goldfish costume. She defeated Scott Porter, who was disguised as Gumball, in the finale. Throughout the season, Hudgens wowed the audience and panelists with her vocal performances, despite some fans and friends, like Rita Ora, guessing her identity early on.



Hudgens performed songs like "Heart of Glass" by Blondie and "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John in the finale, ultimately taking home the trophy. She shared that participating in the show allowed her to explore a new side of herself and reconnect with her love for music, even though she’s primarily known as an actor. The secrecy of the show was tightly maintained, and Hudgens expressed her joy and surprise at how much the experience meant to her.



Scott Porter, as Gumball, also delivered strong performances but couldn't take the win. Hudgens's win places her among other winners like Ne-Yo and T-Pain, who have also triumphed in past seasons.

Goldfish featured in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11 (@fox)

What are the three groups in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12?

In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, the contestants are divided into three exciting groups: ‘Group A’, ‘Group B’, and ‘Group C’, each featuring unique and creative masks. ‘Group A’ introduced characters like the ‘Buffalo’, ‘Ship’, ‘Woodpecker’, ‘Blue Bell’, and ‘Showbird’, all bringing their distinctive personalities to the stage. ‘Group B’ followed with equally intriguing masks, including the ‘Dust Bunny’, ‘Goo’, ‘Chess Piece’, ‘Macaron’, and ‘Leaf Sheep’, adding fun and mystery to the competition.

Lastly, ‘Group C’ showcased characters like the ‘Sherlock Hound’, ‘Ice King’, ‘Royal Knight’, ‘Wasp’, and ‘Strawberry Shortcake'.

