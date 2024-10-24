Same thing, different day: How competition and weird judging is killing 'The Masked Singer'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' has become an important cultural event since it first aired, magical viewers with its distinctive mix of music, intrigue, and celebrity appearances. However, recent seasons have experienced a noticeable drop in audience numbers, which raises concerns about the future of the show. Fans of the series have understandably pointed this out, noting that the show's YouTube viewership has decreased from millions to hundreds of thousands, eventually falling below 80k views even with over 500k subscribers. They also mentioned that the reveal videos are only receiving between 20k to 40k views, which is worrying for the show's standing.

One significant issue is the show's repetitive format. Initially, 'The Masked Singer' garnered immense attention through surprise reveals of major celebrities, which kept audiences on the edge of their seats. As viewers have pointed out, the excitement has waned with the introduction of less recognizable contestants. The only reveals that truly get traction are big names and that smaller celebrities often fail to resonate with the audience.

Another crucial factor is the changing landscape of media consumption. Many viewers are migrating from traditional television to platforms like TikTok and Instagram, seeking shorter, more engaging content. This shift has affected the overall viewership of many shows, including 'The Masked Singer'. A notable decline in YouTube views for associated content reflects this trend, with many channels reporting drops from millions to tens of thousands of views.

As reality and competition shows continue to flood the market, audience fatigue is becoming a significant issue. Longtime fans are expressing boredom with the show’s structure, calling for more innovative ideas to revive interest. The feeling of stagnation is echoed by viewers who want new twists and challenges to keep them engaged. Finally, 'The Masked Singer' faces stiff competition from alternative entertainment shows. With the rise of similar shows that offer fresh concepts, viewers have more choices than ever. As a result, maintaining their attention has become increasingly difficult.

The first five seasons of 'The Masked Singer' had the highest ratings

'The Masked Singer' has been one of those instant success stories since it first started in 2019. With a good viewership and decent rating scores, the first five seasons of the show earned the highest Nielsen ratings in that very important 18–49 age demographic. This is because it holds young adults who set trends and will later be responsible for purchasing decisions.

The Season 10 premiere in September 2023 still reflected the serial's popularity, as it netted 5.8 million total viewers across various platforms. The success of the program has served as a great tool for network programming. Viewers enjoyed guessing the identities of the masked performers, an interactive element that kept viewers returning week after week. Its ability to attract big-name celebrities for its reveals further heightened its allure, at least during the early seasons.

'The Masked Singer's success led to its spin-off 'The Masked Dancer'

Since its inception, 'The Masked Singer' has been a cultural phenomenon, luring millions into its unusual grasp of song, guessing games, and celebrity unmasking. Its success did more than seal its fate as a ratings juggernaut but spun off another series called 'The Masked Dancer', which debuted in December 2020.

The concept of 'The Masked Dancer' evolved from the very success of 'The Masked Singer'. It took the same overall concept-celebrities performing while attired in outlandish disguises-but took the focus off singing and onto dancing. This new twist hoped to engage audiences with the same level of wonder and energy that audiences appreciated in its predecessor.

The format wants you to involve yourself as a viewer; fans play guessing games, just like the judges do. This has been quite well-received overall for its fun and entertaining format. While it may not have reached the same level of viewership as 'The Masked Singer', it has managed to carve out its own niche in the reality competition landscape.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox