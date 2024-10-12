(SPOILERS) Grammy-winning rapper may be hiding behind Goo mask on 'The Masked Singer’

Goo Mask will compete under other masks from Group B

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The fans are running riot, trying to guess who is behind the mask of Goo from Group B of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. Many fans think that this may be a Grammy-winning rapper, and the name being thrown into the ring is Cee Lo Green. With his distinctive voice and unforgettable style, Cee Lo fits many criteria. Some of his musical CVs are soulful hits with their often quirky edges, matching the fun eccentric vibe of the Goo costume.

The clues also suggest an "older soul" kind of feel. Cee Lo's sound is, for the most part, classic soul packaged in modern beats, so he would be a great fit. Besides, 'The Masked Singer' usually consists of international stars to expand the show's global appeal, and Cee Lo does have a worldwide fanbase-adding fuel to this speculation. That signature vocal behind the Goo mask has done nothing but spur more and varied theories with each performance. Nothing's been confirmed just yet, but the build-up in excitement is palpable as viewers anticipate, at any minute, the unmasking of Cee Lo or any other Grammy-winning artist.

What are the clues for Goo on ‘The Masked Singer’?

One of the most outstanding is going to be the Goo costume from Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', and theories abound about who's inside. Clues for this goofy character include its costume, which is made from green slime head to toe, that keeps dripping down as if that added a comic element to its design. Goo also sports a sleeveless yellow tuxedo vest and matching pants with a dripping goo pattern, making it bold and zany. The shiny golden eyes and slight smile give an otherwise friendly and mystical feel to this costume.

Hints so far have dropped an "older soul" vibe on the fans, pointing them toward a singer who has a deep-rooted and soulful style. There are also hints pointing towards a Grammy-winning background, showing that Goo might be a big name within the music industry. Adding mystery to it, fans do believe that Goo could be an international star since the show often comes up with celebrities from all over the globe. Goo's bold costume, in bright, primary colors, has spurred some fans to think this might be an artist who's made his fair share of bold choices when it comes to fashion. Taken together, all clues have led many to theorize that Goo may be someone like Cee Lo Green, or some other Grammy-winning soul-and-funk lover.

Fans predict Goo Mask will reach Group B finals

Avid viewers of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 made some important predictions about how far Goo Mask will go in the competition, citing that Goo has a good chance of making it to Group B finals. This season has incorporated three groups, each with their own premiere, playoffs, and final rounds, before the top contestants head to the grand finale.



Goo's journey begins in Group B, where he will go head-to-head in competition with other costumed celebrities of the group, Wasp, Dust Bunny, Chess Piece and Bluebell. By the looks of the performance and patterns teased in the trailer, fans feel that Goo has what it will take to make it through the early rounds and into the Group B finals. If Goo progresses to the final in Group B, the encounter he will face is a head-to-head match against the very best from their group for a slot in the final stages of the competition.

During the earlier rounds of Group A, competitors such as Woodpecker, Showbird, Ship, and Leafsheep were eliminated. This series of eliminations led Buffalo to become a finalist in Group A.

Cee Lo Green was the Monster mask on ‘The Masked Singer’ UK Season 1

Cee Lo Green was the Monster competing in 'The Masked Singer' UK Season 1, who finished in the 4th place. Some of his notable songs were "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley, and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" by Culture Club.

During the competition, the panelists noticed several hints that were revealed, such as references to Grammy wins and previous collaborations. These clues were instrumental in helping to identify Cee Lo. His time on the show was remarkable as he remained a strong contender, lasting deep into the season before being unmasked.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 episodes air Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.