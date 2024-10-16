‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoilers: Fans predict iconic rock band singer behind Dust Bunny Mask

Dust Bunny is one of the masks from Group B on ‘The Masked Singer’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The speculation of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 audiences is abuzz, stating that underneath the mask known as Dust Bunny lies Vince Neil, a member of the iconic rock band Mötley Crüe. Viewers and internet detectives alike have tried piecing together clues from Dust Bunny's initial look and performance, pointing to a connection with rock music Neil's voice and stage presence add to that speculation.

Through this season, strong vocals by Dust Bunny have been typical of Neil's rock style. Hints at a rocker past and mentions of the wild lifestyle he has lived also go hand in hand with Neil's history in the band Mötley Crüe, who had big hits and a reputation for being hard-partying. In addition, throughout the season, it has been assumed that Dust Bunny was a stage performer based on costume and moves, adding to the theory it's a seasoned rock star like Neil. While the judges have neither denied nor confirmed that Dust Bunny could be Vince Neil, it has convinced fans that the clues point to him. If true, it would add Neil to a long list of musicians who have appeared on the show and give the already trailing exciting Season 12 an edge. Until the big unmasking, viewers will keep their guesses going and anxiously await whether it pans out.

What are the clues for ‘The Masked Singer’ Dust Bunny?

The Dust Bunny on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 has fans abuzz with mixed unique and playful clues. The costume includes a smorgasbord of stuff: a toy car, glittery piece of fabric which could be some sort of ice-skating getup, lollipop, air freshener, and even a bucket of popcorn-all of which could hint at the celebrity's identity. These could imply connections to entertainment an alignment with a fun personality or even a career in family entertainment. The ice dance costume detail could also be an implication that the celebrity was somehow involved in a skating-related endeavour or just that a winter theme is attached to their work.

In addition, the costume, as designed, raises details related not only to earlier projects but possibly even significant aspects of personal life or other collaborations, adding multiple dimensions to the enigma. Glimpses like these make the fans wonder if the Dust Bunny might, in fact, be a performer known for their side of comedy, variety, and maybe even a background in doing films targeted more toward a youth audience.

Strong vocals by Dust Bunny have been typical of Neil's rock style (@fox)

Fans predict Dust Bunny to be eliminated on Group B premiere night

Fans of 'The Masked Singer' speculate that Dust Bunny may be one of the first to leave on the Group B premiere night. Despite its quirky costume and entertaining performances, Dust Bunny hasn't stood out to many viewers in the way some other characters have.

Additionally, the competition is strong, with unique costumes and compelling performances from contestants in Group B like Bluebell and Wasp. Fans are already guessing that Dust Bunny’s time on the show might be cut short, as the judges and audience look for more memorable and vocally impressive acts.

Vince Neil is said to be under Dusty Bunny mask (Instagram/ @vinceneil)

Is Vince Neil still in the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe?

Vince Neil remains part of Mötley Crüe and is still performing with the band. Despite experiencing various disadvantages, Vince is still the lead vocalist of the band and engages actively in the band's new compositions as well as the band's new concerts and tours around the world. In fact, Mötley Crüe has been touring the world lately, giving concerts in the United States, Europe, and Australia and Japan in the near future.



Neil and the band have been writing new music too; in recent months it's had newcomer John 5 on guitar, who replaced long-time guitarist Mick Mars, who was a founding member, for touring as his health has been in decline. While the band doesn't appear to have any plans to release an album, they have indeed been recording songs, so listen for those. In addition to the current music activities, Mötley Crüe will tour until 2026 to let fans enjoy Neil and the group on live performances multiple times.

Vince Neil is part of the band Mötley Crüe (Instagram/@vinceneil)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 episodes air Wednesdays at 8 PM ET