‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoilers: Fans predict R&B singer behind the Wasp mask

Wasp is one of the masks from 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group B

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Speculation over 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 has fans already abuzz, particularly the potential that Mario is hiding behind the mask of Wasp. Clues floating around Wasp, like hints at a Grammy win and a successful music career, fit Mario's background as a Grammy-nominated R&B artist. Observers also note the smooth vocal performance and Mario's distinct style, which fits Wasp's stage presence.

Given the very loyal following of Mario and the speculative publicity it brought, the theory took off as many have cast their bets that it is really him beneath the costume of the Wasp. In no time, the Wasp mask in Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' has joined the ranks of the more consistent Group B performers. A great voice combined with high-energy presentations puts this artist into the hot topic. Fans think that the Wasp could go far in this competition and that it is one of the serious competitors in the group.

What are the clues for ‘The Masked Singer’ Wasp?

Wasp's mask in 'The Masked Singer' will be this wildly extravagant costume piece, where the insect is expressed in fierce and exquisite ways. Black and yellow, sleek colors both, show these are colors a wasp exhibits in nature.



The head features large, mirror-like eyes and antennae, while the wings are a translucent yellow with intricate patterns that give them a realistic, delicate appearance. The body is armored with segmented sections resembling a wasp’s exoskeleton, and the arms and legs, shaped like sharp points, enhance its intimidating and powerful presence.

Mario rumored to be under Wasp mask (Instagram/@marioworldwide)

Mario was nominated for Grammys in 2006

In 2006, Mario, the R&B vocalist, received his very first Grammy nomination with the song 'Let Me Love You'. The song was nominated in the category of Best Male R&B Vocal Performance to represent Mario's smooth voice and emotional delivery. 'Let Me Love You', released in 2004, received huge success as it peaked in various charts and became one of his most recognizable songs.

This Grammy nomination brought Mario's impact into the R&B scene and placed him in the music world as one of the most promising and influential vocalists.

Mario won a Grammy in 2006 (Instagram/@marioworldwide)

