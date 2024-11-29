‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12: Finalists gear up for epic showdown

Three masks from Group C faced off in an intense showdown to determine the top four finalists of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 has been filled with incredible and shocking eliminations. Now, the top dogs from each group are ready to go head-to-head in the grand finale. After weeks of tough competition, the finalists from Groups A, B, and C have earned their place, and fans are eagerly awaiting the epic showdown. Buffalo stood out as the top pick from Group A. The strong voice and stage presence impressed everyone, including the judges and the crowd. Over in Group B, two masked contestants battled hard to reach the finale.

Wasp was an immediate favorite, with strong performances that blew everyone away, including a memorable performance of 'Unstoppable' by Sia. Wasp's ability to master high-energy songs and emotional ballads helped secure a spot in the finale, thanks to the 'Ding Dong Save the Bell' — a historic first on the FOX show. From Group C, Strawberry Shortcake made it to the final with a very emotional performance of 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack. In a Battle Royale, Strawberry Shortcake competed against Sherlock Hound and impressed the judges with a rendition of Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers.' his impressive performance secured a spot in the finale after a victory over Sherlock Hound in a highly exciting showdown.

Now that we know the finalists, it’s time for the big showdown. The lineup has some amazing talent. We're in for some surprises and lots of feelings during the finale! As the remaining masks get ready for their final performances, fans can't wait to find out who will win the Golden Mask Trophy in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12.

When is the quarter-finals on 'The Masked Singer'?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 quarterfinals will air on Wednesday, December 4. This exciting episode, titled 'Quarter Finals: Merging of the Masks,' will feature the remaining contestants from each group—Buffalo, Wasp, Goo, and the Group C winner—competing against each other for the first time.

In this episode, the audience will witness the contestants perform a variety of songs, including 'Standing Next to You,' 'Iris,' 'Closer' and 'You're Still the One.' These performances will indeed be important, as they may determine who gets unmasked.

When will 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 semi-finals air?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 semi-finals, titled 'Semi-Finals: The Final Three,' will air on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The competition will heat up in this episode as the final three contestants go head-to-head for a spot in the finale.

Fans can expect powerful performances and dramatic moments as the remaining contestants give it their all to stay in the game. Tune in on December 11 to find out who makes it to the grand finale!

'The Masked Singer' airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on FOX.