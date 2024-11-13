'The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Clues point to Billboard hitmaker behind Strawberry Shortcake mask

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, fans are buzzing with speculation that the celebrity behind the mask of Shortcake is none other than chart-topping artist Rachel Platten, known for her hit single 'Fight Song.' The clues revealed so far have led many to believe that it could be Platten. The hints emphasize themes of resilience, strength, and positivity—qualities that closely align with Platten's musical style and public persona.

Notably, certain hints have been dropped, including phrases like 'fighting back' and rising above, which many fans believe are direct references to Platten's iconic song 'Fight Song.' There have also been subtle hints about Platten's musical journey, highlighting how she rose to fame after years of perseverance and struggle. With her soulful and distinctive voice, some viewers feel certain that they've picked up on Platten's distinctive sound during Shortcake's performances. Platten is known for her inspirational hits and has consistently remained one of the top guesses among fans of the show.

What are the clues for Shortcake's mask of 'The Masked Singer'?

The Strawberry Shortcake on 'The Masked Singer' has dropped plenty of sweet clues that are being pieced together by the fans. From the very beginning, Shortcake has hinted at a journey of resilience from "fighting" for dreams and overcoming tough times, while also nodding to an artist who inspires others to be strong. Additionally, references to a "late start" or a big break after hard work suggest that Shortcake may be someone who achieved fame after years of perseverance.

Strawberry Shortcake's costume is also an incredibly fanciful pastry-based costume design that suggests a playful personality. Dressed in a white uniform reminiscent of a pastry chef, complete with a large red bow, the character playfully nods to the concept of baking. The giant shortcake is the main dress with scattered strawberries, adding sweetness and color. Shortcake also wears a leafy collar, gloves, and red-and-white striped pants with high heels, creating a bold and striking overall look.

The mask itself is a large strawberry, with huge purple eyes and a small smile, topped with green calyx 'hair' and two additional strawberries on either side. The overall appearance would be bright, friendly, and inviting-perfect for the character that might relate to one's personality, which might be warm and uplifting.

'The Masked Singer' fans believe Strawberry Shortcake will reach the finale

Fans on Reddit are going wild speculating about who might make it to the finale of 'The Masked Singer', particularly when it comes to the character of Strawberry Shortcake. Part of Group C, which features five intriguing masks—including Sherlock Hound, Royal Knight, Strawberry Shortcake, Ice King, and Macaron—Shortcake is quickly emerging as a fan favorite.

Viewers have been betting on Shortcake's chances, impressed by the character in her bright, pastry-themed costume, and the hints suggesting a strong singing talent behind the mask. While each character in this group brings their unique flair, fans believe that Strawberry Shortcake's standout performances and distinctive looks could propel her into the final rounds of competition.

Rachel Platten has major award nominations under her feather

Rachel Platten is an American singer-songwriter best known for her empowering anthems and catchy pop tunes. She gained widespread recognition with her 2015 hit single 'Fight Song,' which propelled her to fame. This song became an empowering anthem of survival and perseverance, climbing to the top of the Billboard charts and solidifying her status as one of the leading pop artists of her time

Off the heels of that single, Rachel went on to release her album 'Wildfire', which included other hits such as 'Stand by You' and 'Better Place'. She has also contributed singles to various soundtracks and collaborated with several artists, showcasing her versatility as a musician. Throughout her career, she has been nominated and won several awards. including nominations for the Billboard Music Awards as Top Hot 100 Song and Top Digital Song for 'Fight Song.' She was also nominated for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist at the American Music Awards and won the MTV Europe Music Award in 2016 for Best Push Artist. Her song 'Fight Song' was also nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards as Song of the Year and was nominated for Favorite Song at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

