'The Masked Singer' prepares for big night with stunning quarter-final performances

The 'Quarter Finals: Merging of the Masks' episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 11 is almost here! Fans are getting excited as they get closer to finding out who the remaining contestants are. Episode 10 will have four amazing performances. Expect to hear a mix of touching ballads and lively hits.

'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls is a timeless ballad known for its touching lyrics and strong melody. This will no doubt create a very emotional and unforgettable moment for the fans. Another standout is 'Standing Next to You' by Jungkook, Whether it’s his solo version or the recent collaboration with Usher, this performance is bound to be a soulful and energetic highlight. The contestants will also perform 'You're Still the One' by Shania Twain, a beloved country-pop anthem for its themes of love and resilience. Lastly, 'Closer' will be performed too, but we don’t know who will sing it yet. Fans are excited to see which artist will take the stage.

When will 'The Masked Singer' Quarterfinals air?

The quarterfinals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, titled 'Merging of the Masks,' is scheduled to air on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at its regular time slot on FOX. The episode will feature some of the season’s most exciting performances as contestants battle it out to secure their place in the semifinals.

Viewers can look forward to standout performances by groups vying to get the spot in the semi-finals, which will eventually decide the fate of the winner of this electrifying season. Make sure to tune in to catch the thrilling performances and uncover new clues about the masked celebrities! Episodes are also expected to stream on FOX's platforms shortly after airing.

Buffalo Mask is predicted to win 'The Masked Singer' finals

Speculation is at an all-time high, with many predicting that Buffalo Mask will win 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. In a Reddit user poll, the Buffalo is leading, receiving 18 out of 47 votes for the potential winner. This puts the mask ahead of the competition such as Wasp with 17 votes and Strawberry Shortcake with 8 votes.

With these strong performances, Buffalo Mask has captured fans' hearts all season. While anything can happen until the finale, they have done enough to stay in the spotlight. As we get closer to the big reveal, fans can’t wait to see if Buffalo will take the win and show their true face in the finals!