Who will get unmasked on Miley Cyrus Night? ‘The Masked Singer’ Group C showdown heats up

With Miley Cyrus Night approaching, fans of 'The Masked Singer' are buzzing with theories about which Group C contestants might be unmasked. Many viewers predicted Macaron would be the first to be eliminated, and their guess turned out to be correct. While Macaron's performances were solid, they lacked the standout quality needed to advance in the highly competitive Group C.

Now with the second elimination of Group C looming, it is predicted that Ice King will be the second elimination of the night. Though Ice King has impressed the panel with unique costumes and captivating stage presence, some fans seem to believe that the vocals may not cut it for him to make it through Miley Cyrus Night. Looking ahead to the quarterfinals, it seems likely that either Sherlock Hound or Royal Knight could be eliminated. Both have shown promise, but as the competition heats up, the weaker singers will inevitably start to be weeded out. Many believe Strawberry Shortcake is poised to take the top prize in Group C, thanks to her consistently powerful vocals and a fan-favorite persona that's been a hit throughout the competition. If Strawberry Shortcake continues to impress both the audience and judges, it could very well secure a spot in the finale.

What are the clues for Ice King on 'The Masked Singer'?

Speaking of 'The Masked Singer', the clues surrounding Ice King have fans pondering deeply. His song choice during his first appearance, 'Tonight, Tonight' by Hot Chelle Rae, added a lively, party-like flair to his character. Right after the performance, Ice King dropped a serious hint with a sweater that read, "Drop the fire beat." Many speculated that Ice King could be a disc jockey or a music producer, someone into high-energy, beat-driven music.

Ice King followed up with more details about his background, saying, "I have been around the world dropping fire beats in front of large crowds, but tonight has been the most lit." This comment seems to insinuate that Ice King has performed around the globe and is comfortable in front of large audiences, possibly hinting at someone with experience in the electronic music or DJ scene. These clues suggest that the performer is likely a veteran of the music world, someone skilled at energizing audiences through high-energy, beat-driven music.

Drake Bell rumored to be under Ice King mask on 'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer' fans are building on the theory that actor and singer Drake Bell could be behind the Ice King mask. The clues provided seem to align with his background, making him a popular guess for this character.

Ice King's appearance is dramatic and grand, exuding an air of royalty and mystery. He wears a blue, royal suit, complete with a cape, boots, and a large ice crown that covers his eyes. This could reflect the performer with a larger-than-life persona, perhaps someone who is known for roles that are unusual or eccentric. Drake Bell is an actor and musician who gained fame starring in the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, which somewhat parallels the "royal" persona of Ice King. Some of these clues suggest that Ice King has been on a "musical journey," which aligns with Drake Bell's background as a musician.

