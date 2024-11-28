Spoiler: Major hints reveal surprising theme for 'The Masked Singer’ Season 13

The new season of 'The Masked Singer' will premiere on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 is already generating buzz with intriguing plot twists and spoilers ahead of the premiere. One of the most talked-about rumors is the possibility of a 'Marvel Night' theme. This theory gained traction after a video surfaced showing Nick Cannon donning a Marvel-themed costume. Fans immediately speculated that Season 13 might feature elaborate costumes inspired by iconic Marvel superheroes and villains. Some fans have even spotted Masked Singer lanyards in the background of the footage, fueling speculation about a possible Marvel-themed crossover.

While some fans treat this as a 'leak,' others see it as a clever way to build excitement rather than an outright confirmation. If Marvel Night does become a theme, beloved comic book characters could be reimagined in unexpected ways, infusing the show with a fresh, action-packed twist.

'The Masked Singer' OG panelist Nicole Scherzinger will not return to Season 13

Nicole Scherzinger, one of the original judges of 'The Masked Singer', will not be returning for Season 13. Having served on the panel for 10 seasons, fans initially believed her absence was temporary, but it has now been confirmed that she will not be returning at all.

She is absent because she committed to leading the West End production of Sunset Boulevard in London, a role she felt she could finally do. That decision was made to focus more on her theater career, and she'll be keeping busy with her role in Netflix's Building the Band series.

'The Masked Singer’ Season 13 panelists revealed

There's a slight change in the panel for The Masked Singer Season 13. The regular judges include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. However, Nicole Scherzinger is no longer a part of the panel as she has departed from the show. She has been replaced by singer Rita Ora, who is not new to the show. She previously appeared on the UK version and was a panelist for Season 12 of the US series. This season, Rita Ora will be joining the panel with her fresh outlook and dynamics.

Jeong, McCarthy, and Thicke continue in their roles, with their chemistry and lively banter being a big part of the fun of the show. However, Ora brings a fresh air of energy and insight to the guessing game.

Nicole Scherzinger has been replaced by singer Rita Ora in 'The Masked Singer’ Season 13 (FOX)

'The Masked Singer’ Season 13 logo based on the theme ‘Luck’

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 could have a 'Lucky 13' theme, which is displayed within the season's new logo, according to a Reddit post. Some fans have pointed out that the logo appears almost identical to Season 9, sparking debates about how this theme will be reflected in the costumes and overall concept for the season. The 'Lucky 13' theme could feature a mix of good and bad luck costumes, such as a black cat (symbolizing bad luck), an umbrella (traditionally unlucky to open indoors), or even a ghost girl, adding a spooky yet playful twist to the fun.

The logo and the theme are a whole new innovative approach to the show's design, which matches the excitement of the number 13, be it good or bad luck. Fans are eagerly awaiting how this theme will play out in the dramatic costumes and performances this season.

