'The Masked Singer' spoiler: Here are the masks likely to reach Battle Royale round during Group C finals

With Thanksgiving night approaching, 'The Masked Singer' fans are buzzing over which Group C contestants will face off in Battle Royale

On Thanksgiving night, Group C's Sherlock Hound, Strawberry Shortcake, and Royal Knight will face off to secure the last quarterfinal spot on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 after Ice King and Macaron were unmasked as Drake Bell and Bethany Hamilton, respectively, in earlier episodes.

In a spoiler currently doing rounds on Reddit, it was revealed that in the Battle Royale round, Strawberry Shortcake and Sherlock Hound will be pitched against each other. This indicates that Royal Knight will be unmasked earlier in the episode. Strawberry Shortcake and Sherlock Hound's battle is expected to be intense and fans are eager to see who will take the lead and move into the quarterfinals, joining Group A's Buffalos and Group B's Wasp and Goo.

' The Masked Singer' Season 12 makes history with two finalists from Group B

For the first time, two masks from ​Group B advanced to the quarterfinals of 'The Masked Singer'. During the Group B finals, which premiered on November 6, only Bluebell was unmasked, and she turned out to be none other than the Grammy-nominated singer Natalie Imbruglia, she also happens to be the winner of the third season of 'The Masked Singer: UK'. After she was unmasked, Goo was in jeopardy of going home until Jenny McCarthy saved them by ringing the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

Goo was saved by Jenny McCarthy during Group B finals (@fox)

Group C's Royal Knight absent from Battle Royale preview

With 'The Masked Singer' readying for the quarter-finals, there is a growing speculation that Group C's Royal Knight will be unmasked in an earlier round. This is based on a spoiler that shows the other two finalists of Group C - Sherlock Hound and Strawberry Shortcake - performing in a Battle Royale during the episode. The Royal Knight was noticeably absent from the Battle Royale preview. Having said that, we are yet to know who might be behind the Royal Knight mask, which adds to the thrill of the upcoming episode.

As for who will be unmasked after the Battle Royale round, it's likely to be Sherlock Hound based on another leak.

Royal Knight on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (@fox)



When will 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 quarter-finals air?

The 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 quarter-finals will air on December 5 on FOX at 8 pm ET. However, the specific theme for the episode is yet to be released. Finalists from all three groups, Buffalos representing Group A, Wasp and Goo from Group B, and either Sherlock Hound or Strawberry Shortcake representing Group C, are bound to give their best performances.

Wasp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (@fox)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group C finals premieres on Thursday, November 28, at 8 pm on FOX.