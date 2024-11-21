‘The Masked Singer’ quarter-finals heat up as three groups battle for a spot in next round

Group C's finals night in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is themed around Thanksgiving

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is heating up as the competition reaches the semi-finals. Group B has delivered standout performances from Buffalo, Goo, and Wasp, leaving it all on the stage as they compete for a spot in the finals. On Thanksgiving night, Group C will face a tough decision as Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, and Sherlock Hound compete to determine who will advance to the next round. With a double elimination looming, only one contestant from Group C will survive to join the quarter-finals

From Group B, Wasp, Goo have emerged as standout contenders, while Buffalo from Group A has also delivered performances that set them apart. However, Wasp has been generating the most buzz among fans and critics. Many believe Wasp has the strongest chance of advancing to the quarter-finals, thanks to the consistent vocal range, captivating stage presence, and powerful song choices. The performances have struck a chord with the audience, making Wasp a frontrunner not just in Group B but potentially for the entire season. Strawberry Shortcake has quickly become a standout in Group C, captivating audiences with a melancholic voice and compelling stage presence. Strawberry Shortcake has a melancholic voice paired with a commanding stage presence. Fans believe domination in the Group C finals and beyond into the quarter-finals is inevitable. Royal Knight and Sherlock Hound are also strong performers, but they are no match for Strawberry Shortcake.

The best of the three groups will go on to play in the quarter-finals, including Buffalo and Goo with their respective styles, while leading the charge from Group B is Wasp. It all comes down to who can deliver the most impactful performance of the night. Fans are eager to see how the rumored winner of Group C, likely Strawberry Shortcake, will match up against Wasp, who seems to be the favorite to advance to the quarter-finals. With the level of competition as stiff as it is, hances of winning the quarter-finals remain strong. Consistent performances and a strong connection with the audience have put Wasp in a great position to advance. As unpredictable as The Masked Singer is, anybody could still sent packing. Will Wasp keep the momentum, or will Group C surprise everyone? Fans will have to tune in to see how the drama unfolds.

Group B has two finalists on 'The Masked Singer'

In Group B of The Masked Singer Season 12 two of the standout performers competed and emerged as finalists after the intense battle. Goo and Wasp delivered outstanding performances that captivated both the audience and judges.

It seemed that Goo was destined for elimination after the Battle Royale, where both sang 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine.' However, the judges had other ideas: they rang the 'Ding Dong Keep It On' bell, saving Goo and sending them to join Wasp in the quarterfinals. This was the first time two members of the same group reached the quarterfinals, further cementing that Group B was the greatest.

When is 'The Masked Singer' Group C finals?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group C finals will be held this Wednesday, November 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. In the show, the rest of the contestants in Group C compete for a slot in the semifinals. Each performer will bring their show-stopping performance, while one will be unmasked to reveal his or her true identity. Tension will run high as only the best acts move on to the next stage.